BAMBOO WEAR CRAZE GROWS

Silk pajamas, warm lights, cozy wool blankets, and cotton smooth sheets used to be the ultimate recipe for a good night’s sleep. Cool bamboo pajamas, on the other hand, are outshining the competition. Breathable bamboo pajamas are the most recent sleepwear trend. These pajamas are made from bamboo fiber, known for their breathability and moisture-wicking qualities. They quickly absorb and dissipate perspiration, making them ideal for those who sweat at night, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable. Bamboo pajamas are a hit among those looking for hypoallergenic sleepwear.





Pallavi Singh (aka Moda Ninja) a sustainable fashion influencer believes bamboo pajamas are a good alternative to traditional clothing. Unlike other textiles that deteriorate over time, bamboo fabric is known to withstand repeated washings and maintain its quality and shape. Manya Modi, Marketing lead of Spread Spain adds, “The fabric is more durable because of its fiber resilience, which prevents them from tearing and fraying.” Bamboo clothing dries quickly, so you won’t have to worry about expensive dry-cleaning costs or laborious hand washing. Singh highlights how “bamboo fabric offers a combination of luxury and sustainability in one’s wardrobe.”

Often compared to cashmere or silk, bamboo fiber is velvety and smooth, making it the perfect option for sleepwear. The material is better at circulating air so it regulates body temperature. Accord-ing to the Journal of Applied Microbiology (2020), bamboo cloth is a great option for people who want to stay fresh and clean all night long because it can reduce bacteria and odours by up to 70%. “I had many sleepless nights during my pregnancy because of sweating. Bamboo pajamas helped me sleep better due to their soft texture and breathability,” says Nancy Lobo, a homemaker.



Due to its high breathability and durability, bamboo fiber is becoming increasingly popular in the production of bedsheets, children’s sleepwear, home clothes, towels, socks, activewear, lounge-wear, and pajamas. Bamboo fabric is also a versatile option for any wardrobe because it can be made into lounge-wear, active-wear, and casual ensembles in addition to sleepwear. “It’s the perfect standout choice for today’s eco-aware fashionista,” says Pallavi.





Going Green



Bamboo pajamas are a great choice for those who want to contribute to building a more environmentally friendly future. A study that was published in Nature Sustainability (2022) estimates that bamboo needs around one-third less water to flourish than cotton. This translates to about 1,500 liters of water per kilogram of bamboo fabric produced. Bamboo's rapid growth — up to three feet per day — further contributes to its low water usage. Cotton requires an estimated 10,000 liters of water per kilogram of cotton produced, according to the International Water Management Institute (2021). Bamboo is recognized as a viable alternative to cotton and is praised as a cruelty-free replacement for silk. Krunal Mendpara, founder, Cocoon Care says, "Overheating becomes a problem for interrupted sleeping schedules for babies. Hence, bamboo features as a good alternative to traditional cotton clothes.'' Providing natural protection from the sun's harmful rays, filtering up to 97.5% of UV radiation.

In the manufacturing process of bamboo fabric, the majority of the chemicals employed are recycled, minimizing environmental impact. “We ensure that our suppliers practice fair labour and are monitored when it comes to carbon emissions and water usage during the production of fabric,”' says Georgina Monique, owner cum founder, Sleebbee.





Growing Awareness



Most bamboo clothes are made from bamboo rayon, which requires a chemically intensive viscose process to produce. "Make sure to check the origins of your bamboo fabric if looking for eco-friendly outfits," warns Singh. According to Nature Sustainability, "Impact of the Fashion Industry on the Environment," 2023: The fashion industry generates around 92 million tons of waste annually, with major brands contributing significantly due to fast fashion. "There is a crucial need to shift towards sustainable fashion," says Singh. Modi notes, "Consumers are becoming more aware of their choices. Bamboo's natural properties — its breathability, softness, and lightweight nature — make it an attractive option for those seeking both comfort and sustainability." Bamboo fabric's unique property is its ability to naturally disintegrate without leaving a lasting environmental footprint, making it crucial for environmental sustainability. It prevents soil erosion, renews naturally, releases oxygen, and helps reduce harmful greenhouse gasses.

Cool Facts



• Bamboo cloth reduces bacteria and odours by up to 70%

• Bamboo fabric has breathability and moisture-wicking qualities

• Bamboo clothes filter up to 97.5% of UV radiatio



