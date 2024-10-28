Bag of charms

Searches for ‘bag charms’ have surged by a jaw-dropping 240% on Pinterest since last year. All the ‘cool’ girls are on board, dangling charms like medals of honour on their handbags. Runways of fashion shows like FW24 and SS25 were dripping with every dangling delight imaginable. Miu Miu and Prada went full meta, hanging miniature bags and pouches off their actual bags. Coach gave us a blast of nostalgia with its ‘I love NY’ trinkets and merch. Balenciaga attached sleek key-and-lock charms to its Rodeo Bag, while studded key rings and leather roses hung rebelliously from McQueen’s totes and messengers. Simply put, every designer is on a mission to make sure your bag is more decorated than a Christmas tree.





Personal flair



Vidhi Mehta, founder and designer of KEYA, shares her thoughts on how charms have evolved into a go-to accessory, adding versatility and individuality to outfits. Her label focuses on Indian ethnic wear and Western gowns, with the emphasis on hand embroidery and designs tailored for each client’s style and budget. For her, charms offer a new dimension to styling that is both playful and elegant. “They’re perfect for elevating a simple monotone look or adding flair to an evening gown. A charm-studded bag can instantly become the centrepiece of an outfit, making even casual attire feel chic and sophisticated. It’s about bringing that extra touch of style, effortlessly enhancing the look while complementing one’s personality,” she tells us.

For Vidhi, the magic of charms lies in their simplicity. They make a statement without being overbearing and allow the wearer to express themselves effortlessly.



What’s driving this frenzy?



It’s our collective fixation with uniqueness. We’ve grown bored with fast-fashion and microtrends. Vintage shopping, personalisation and DIY flair have assumed great importance. And dressing up your bag with charms is a good way to channel these trends Whether it’s a Miffy figure, a key ring from Tokyo, or a beaded bracelet with inside-joke vibes, these little trinkets are wearable signposts of your personality.



A bit of unique whimsy



Here’s the beauty of it: Even if someone else carries the same bag as you, your charms make yours exclusive. This trend isn’t limited to the fashion elite, personalisation has been democratised. Maybe the £1,500 Balenciaga bag is out of reach, but the £85 charm is doable. Brands know this, and they’ve turned bag charms into a gateway product, feeding our hunger for individuality without breaking the bank. Personal flairVidhi Mehta, founder and designer of KEYA, shares her thoughts on how charms have evolved into a go-to accessory, adding versatility and individuality to outfits. Her label focuses on Indian ethnic wear and Western gowns, with the emphasis on hand embroidery and designs tailored for each client’s style and budget. For her, charms offer a new dimension to styling that is both playful and elegant. “They’re perfect for elevating a simple monotone look or adding flair to an evening gown. A charm-studded bag can instantly become the centrepiece of an outfit, making even casual attire feel chic and sophisticated. It’s about bringing that extra touch of style, effortlessly enhancing the look while complementing one’s personality,” she tells us.For Vidhi, the magic of charms lies in their simplicity. They make a statement without being overbearing and allow the wearer to express themselves effortlessly.What’s driving this frenzy?It’s our collective fixation with uniqueness. We’ve grown bored with fast-fashion and microtrends. Vintage shopping, personalisation and DIY flair have assumed great importance. And dressing up your bag with charms is a good way to channel these trends Whether it’s a Miffy figure, a key ring from Tokyo, or a beaded bracelet with inside-joke vibes, these little trinkets are wearable signposts of your personality.A bit of unique whimsyHere’s the beauty of it: Even if someone else carries the same bag as you, your charms make yours exclusive. This trend isn’t limited to the fashion elite, personalisation has been democratised. Maybe the £1,500 Balenciaga bag is out of reach, but the £85 charm is doable. Brands know this, and they’ve turned bag charms into a gateway product, feeding our hunger for individuality without breaking the bank.