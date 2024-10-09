Tradition Meets Modernity: Radhika Chhabra on Jaypore’s Bespoke Collection

What inspired the design concept behind Jaypore's Limited-Edition Precious Jewellery Collection?





We have curated three to four stunning looks that blend contemporary style with traditional craftsmanship. Our collection features precious and semi-precious stones set in silver and gold, including intricate jadau settings. Prices range from affordable to luxurious, up to ₹60,000. We are also showcasing exquisite pearl jewellery crafted by an artisan renowned for his pirohi stringing technique. Also, our temple jewellery made from kemp stone offers a unique, affordable option. These pieces aren’t just for traditional wear; they will also elevate dresses, gowns, and pantsuits. Our focus is on promoting artisanal crafts like jadau, pirohi, meenakari, and polki. Every piece has a handcrafted element, ensuring authenticity and uniqueness. With the festive season underway, precious jewellery is the perfect way to amp up your style. You could pair them up with stunning sarees for the perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

How does the new collection reflect the brand’s commitment to preserving traditional Indian craftsmanship? Our precious jewellery collection is truly special, with every piece crafted by hand. Even with machine-cut stones, the final setting is done manually. The intricate processes of polki, carving, and setting are all done by skilled artisans. This handmade approach aligns perfectly with our saree collection, featuring handloom, ikat, and block print techniques from various parts of the country. Each saree has its own unique story. We thought, why not complement these beautiful sarees with equally stunning precious jewellery? The alignment was perfect.









How do you think this will resonate with the, you know, modern customer and what makes this particular collection stand out? Our precious jewellery and saree collection is designed with the modern customer in mind. We have incorporated easy-to-wear pieces like hoops and tops, featuring stones in western-inspired colors. Our sarees blend traditional motifs with modern twists, like pastel hues and delicate edging. We have studied our audience and understand that today’s woman wants versatility. She may not always wear traditional bold colours, so we have experimented with softer shades. Our designs are crafted from scratch, ensuring unique motifs that stand out.

We are all about balance—updating classic styles while staying true to our craft. Our customer wants sarees with subtle embellishments, not plain ones. We have listened, incorporating elegant details without compromising on authenticity.



You have worked with various renowned brands, how has your past experience influenced your creative direction at Jaypore? Having worked with various labels, I understand what resonates with customers. At Jaypore, we leverage data to identify trends and gaps in the market. For instance, when co-ord sets became popular, we pivoted quickly to create our own versions. We stay ahead of the game by analysing consumer behaviour and preferences, from colours to price points. However, we don’t just follow trends; we draw inspiration and add our unique twist. Every block print, weave, and motif is painstakingly designed, taking up to a year to develop. Our lead time is typically 3-6 months, allowing us to stay ahead. We don’t copy; we innovate. Our designs are authentic, reflecting Jaypore’s DNA. By balancing data-driven insights with creative vision, we curate a distinctive collection that resonates with our customers. Tell us about your collaboration with master artisans and how their expertise has contributed to this collection? At Jaypore, we are proud of our artisanal focus. We collaborate with master artisans like Manoj Soni and Madhav Kumar, and many others across India. Our weavers from Maheshwar, Chanderi, Bengal, and Rajasthan have been perfecting their craft for generations. What’s remarkable is that our long-term partnerships – some spanning three generations – have fostered trust and openness to innovation. Artisans are eager to experiment with new designs, moving away from traditional patterns. In jewellery, each piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans, from beading to Meenakari. We ensure these artisans receive consistent work throughout the year, not just one-off projects. Our approach supports artisanal communities and preserves traditional techniques while encouraging evolution. By combining our design expertise with their craftsmanship, we create unique pieces that showcase India’s rich heritage. This collaboration is at the heart of our brand, and we are committed to empowering these skilled artisans for years to come.







As Creative Head, how do you balance preserving traditional techniques with incorporating contemporary elements to appeal to a wider audience? As a brand, we walk a fine line between preserving traditional techniques and incorporating modern elements to appeal to a wider audience. Take our Krishna Mehta kurta collaboration, for instance. We took traditional blocks and gave them a twist with bold colors and interesting placements. It's still hand-woven, still authentic, but with a fresh spin. For us, staying true to craft is key. We work with artisans in Benares and block printers to create unique pieces. Our differentiator is our commitment to purity and authenticity, despite market pressures. We educate customers about the crafts behind each piece. We know women have countless options, from Instagram to pop-ups. So, why do they come back to us? Because they trust our authenticity. We say no to compromises, ensuring every piece is genuine. Our approach is simple: take traditional techniques, add modern flair, and make it accessible. Like our Banarasi weaves with Meenakari work or our modern take on classic sarees. We are not just preserving traditions; we are evolving them for the modern woman.



