Announcing Dates of “Hi-life” Exhibition The Largest Fashion • Luxury • Lifestyle Exhibition of the Nation

Fashion and Beauty
8 Nov 2025 3:31 PM IST

The event will be held on 14th, 15th & 16th November 2025 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

“HiLife Exhibition” features an exhilarating array of Fashion & Lifestyle Wear, Festive Wear, Wedding Wear, Designer Wear, Jewellery, Accessories, and much more.

Hyderabad:HiLife Exhibition — the largest Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition brand — is all set to present its November Special Fashion Edition, showcasing Exquisite Fashions, Festive Collections, Jewellery, Designer Wear, Lifestyle & more.

HiLife Exhibition, one of the most famous, loved, and largest exhibition brands for Festive, Lifestyle & Wedding Shopping, will bring together an enticing collection of Creative Fashion Wear, Festive Wear, Lifestyle Wear, Bridal Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories, Jewellery & more.

As India’s largest fashion & lifestyle exhibition, HiLife continues to stand out with its top fashion labels, leading designers, and artistic collections, making it a must-visit destination for fashion lovers and shoppers.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hilife Exhibition 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

