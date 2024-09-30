Aadyam Handwoven: Blending Heritage with Modern Beauty

With the objective of protecting or promoting the exquisite gap in the Indian textile industry, Aadyam combines age-old craftsmanship with modern day design to provide handcrafted goods for fashion and home décor. But there is more than just the making of beautiful fabrics, Aadyam goes further – it’s about transforming the lives of the craftsmen and increasing the viability of the crafts practiced in India.





Revamping Textile Tradition of India





Aadyam has worked with some of the best weaving master craftsmen from India’s most popular weaving centers like Varanasi, Bhuj, Pochampally, Kashmir, Bhadohi. The above-mentioned regions are famous for its different styles such as Banarasi brocade, Pashmina, Bhujodi and Pochampally ikat and forms the core of the textile heritage of India. By infusing trends from overseas whilst keeping these age-old procedures, Aadyam has been able to premiere a perfect blend of east meets west without compromising each craft’s individuality.





Whether it’s a simple handloom saree or a complex table linen, every Aadyam product has a story that is inspired by the threads embraced by the Indian weavers. This is because each of the products entails an elaborate and painstaking process that may take anywhere between thirty to ninety days to complete which is quite a testament to the quality of the brand.





Addressing the Challenges of the Artisans Behind the Timeline





What comes to the heart of Aadyam’s mission is the upliftment of more than 300 artisans. These professional weavers are not just hired hands; they are considered co-creators. Aadyam makes certain that the craftsmen are given reasonable remuneration which would allow them to be able to explore freely without compromising on the integrity of the work.





Apart from employment throughout the year, Aadyam extends the support of artisans in a holistic manner inclusive of medical facilities, health insurance, educational loans, tools and building facilities. This level of commitment was notably witnessed during the crisis of COVID-19 as the company went ahead to support the weavers while aiding them to get vaccinated.





In putting such considerations about artisans, Aadyam manages to develop such a system that continues to promote the art of weaving without jeopardizing the future of the artists and their families.





Hoity-Toity Collections Which Have An International Appeal





Aadyam’s collections mix age old and contemporary styles. Be it timeless sarees and dupattas or more contemporary decor items from rugs and cushion covers to table linens, every piece is crafted in such a way that ultimately it would sit pretty in today’s modern homes with each one bearing an essence of its past.





The range of home décor items including cutains, bed spreads, tablewares etc., is well thought out keeping in mind the overseas customers. The richness of the culture is represented by each product that one can pinpoint its region of origin due to strong clustering of Indian handloom based products.





Among other projects Aadyam’s Pracheen especially stands out as a tribute to the ancient techniques of weaving in India. Museum quality rare collection is been made, weavers will be upskilled and while learning the process of making some of the most detailed and vanishing forms of Indian Textile Art, new pieces will penetrate the market.





Enhancing Retail Footprints





Aadyam Handwoven has created a mark in some of the luxury retail high streets of India such as Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Khan Market in Delhi and Palladium Mall in Mumbai. Second store is going to open in New Delhi shortly, marking further development of the brand.





As far as Hyderabad is concerned, Aadyam has associated with Khazana at the Taj Falaknuma Palace to exhibit its collections to the public. This partnership in fact is not incidental but consistent with Aadyam’s strategy of providing something different that glorifies the splendid heritage of Indian textiles.





The Visionary Behind Aadyam: Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aadyam was born out of Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla’s vision to support the weaver community and showcase Indian handloom.. Aadyam Handwoven’s award winning performance is bolstered by the aspirations and steers provided by the Brand Lead Consultant, Mr. Manish Saksena. Having been in retail, design and brand management for 30 years, Sachs brings quite a bit to the table at Aadyam. His experience encompassed senior management at iconic brands such as Tommy Hilfiger India. Madura Garments, as well as LimeRoad, and also close association with artisan communities in India.





Saksena’s interest in working with craftspeople to protect the textile heritage of India can be seen in his activities with craft organizations like Crafts Council of India and Craft Catapult. Education components such as St. Stephens College and the London School of Fashion have equipped him with perspectives that have contributed to aayams vision of being genuine, creative and focused on sustainability in the long run.





Crafting Out a Sustainable Future of India’s Craft Sector





Aadyam Handwoven is more than an incredible collection of India’s textiles. Aadyam Handwoven is about preserving and celebrating India’s rich heritage of crafts. By creating a sustainable ecosystem for artisans, giving value to traditional arts and crafts, and making what the consumers want, Aadyam is making sure that the handweaving traditions of this country not only survive, but bloom in the modern world.





With respect to quality, authenticity, and empowerment, Aadyam is creating a new level of social consciousness in fashion and home decor. This further growth of the brand, so as not at any point does it lose its relevance to improving the lives of artisan communities through social business and the care for the textile heritage of India for many years to come has doma.

