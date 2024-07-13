Kamal Haasan is a Trendsetter, says costume designer Amritha Ram

Director Mani Ratnam with Costume designer Amritha Ram.Famed costume designer Amritha Ram has carved a niche for herself in the South film industry, after working with legendary actors like Kamal Haasan and ace director Mani Ratnam. She has also showcased her designing skills in the latest Nag Ashwin blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and is raring to go. In an exclusive chit chat with Deccan Chronicle, Amritha shares what it takes to work with icons in the film industry.



Q: You have worked with legendary actors like Kamal Haasan. What’s it like collaborating with such icons, and how do you ensure their vision is brought to life through your designs? Well, as much as it’s exciting, I wouldn’t say it’s nerve-racking, but you need to be extremely careful about what you do, how you do it, and what you take to them. Of course, when you meet him (Kamal), you cannot talk much; words become very few, and then you just hear what he has to say. You leave with a hundred questions and blame yourself for not having asked those questions. Especially for a person who talks as much as I do, I was absolutely dumbstruck. So, I didn’t have too much of a brief. But as a huge fan of Kamal and following his fashion through all the films he has done, what I understood was that he is somebody who’s always open to experimenting with anything, as long as there is a reason behind it and it works for him.



So what I did was experiment with various looks, from contemporary to modern to classic, for ‘Vishwaroopam’ promotions. Fortunately, it turned out well. You just need to be very careful because he knows everything. Working with him over the years, I understood he likes you to question yourself on whatever you are doing and if you can find the answer.



Q: You have showcased your versatility in movies like Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and Thug Life. How do you approach each project differently? It is so easy with someone like Haasan and directors like Nag Ashwin and, of course, Mani Ratnam, the master himself. When it comes to putting a look together, a costume designer is a tool that brings out the visions of the director, the actor, the cinematographer, and everyone involved.



The director has a conception when he writes the character, and then the actor expects certain elements because he’s the one who is going to be clothed. He likes to bring it across a certain way, along the lines of the director’s thoughts. The DOP, who actually brings this visual on screen, has his preferences with respect to colour that works for the character, and then the texture and the fabric and everything put together.

When you work with such masters, all you have to do is be a dedicated follower. Follow what they say, pay attention to their few words. It’s a very creative process. You need to be ready to change things and adapt to the change with the limited time that’s allowed to you. Nobody takes no for an answer. So, I try my best to be put together in terms of my work and try and do my research, before I present a look. Then I take inputs and create the final look.

