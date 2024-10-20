A Big Bow for Those Whiskers

Men’s grooming has taken a playful and quirky turn with the latest moustache trend — tiny ribbon bows tied neatly at the ends. Yes, you read that right. Moustaches are getting dressed up. Whether you’re hipsters or simply fashion-curious, this whimsical look is about turning heads and sparking smiles.



The trend saw a meteoric rise in November 2023, when Google Trends revealed a sharp spike in searches for “bow,” signalling the start of its viral moment. But why does it feel like bows have been everywhere for longer? Perhaps it’s due to the sheer volume of bow-related content we’ve consumed just this December. With TikTok videos using the hashtag “bows” racking up 4.3 billion views, the trend has quickly broken free from social media and woven itself into daily life, reflecting our collective fascination with these tiny, playful accents.

Bow-tastic Makeover

Think of the classic handlebar moustache — a timeless symbol of suave sophistication. Now, picture it with a tiny bow tied at each end. It’s like your moustache is saying, “Yes, I’m stylish, but I’m also fun at parties.” Social media is buzzing with guys proudly showing off their moustache bows in all colours and textures, from reds to pinks. It’s almost like a fashion accessory for your face — a tiny pop of fun that says, “I don’t take myself too seriously.”

“I never would have thought that we would start putting bows at the ends of our moustaches,’’ says Wilfred Fernandes, a business owner. Influencers on TikTok and Instagram have been quick to jump on board. After all, why limit accessorizing to your clothes when your facial hair could use some love too.

Ribbons Rule

In a time when men’s grooming has often leaned into either rugged minimalism or hyper-precision, the moustache bow offers a refreshing escape. It’s a way to add a touch of light-heartedness to facial grooming, making it approachable, quirky, and downright delightful. The ribboned moustache is a playful contradiction — it merges the traditionally masculine, like facial hair, with something delicate, like a bow. And it works, not just because it’s funny, but because it challenges the norms of what’s typically seen as “manly.” It’s a reminder that facial hair doesn’t have to be serious all the time — sometimes, it’s okay to just have a little fun.

Social Buzz

The tiny ribbon bow moustache trend might have started small, but it’s gained momentum thanks to influencers and a dedicated fan base on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Videos tagged #MustacheBow have racked up millions of views, with influencers taking their followers through step-by-step tutorials on how to achieve the perfect bow-tied 'stache.

Men from all walks of life are sharing their versions. Velvet ribbons, glittery bows, polka dots, and even tiny charm embellishments are getting into the mix, turning facial hair into an art form.

Serious Fun

This trend is more than just a style statement — it’s a reminder that grooming doesn’t have to be all precision lines and carefully trimmed edges. Sometimes, it’s about adding a touch of the unexpected, a little bit of lightness to your look. Moustache bows shake off the seriousness of facial hair and bring back a sense of play. Ravi Jaiswal, a bartender from Mumbai, who recently sported his moustache bows at an evening event says, “When people see my moustache bows, they can’t help but smile. It’s a great conversation starter — everyone wants to know why I’m wearing bows on my face.”

Moustache bows aren’t just a trend—they’re an invitation for conversation, for connection, for the kind of small joy that comes from sharing a laugh over something whimsical. Life can be serious enough; sometimes, a couple of colourful ribbons are all it takes to remind us not to take everything so seriously.

Trend or Timeless?

While some may argue that moustache bows are a flash-in-the-pan fad, something is enduring about the sentiment behind the trend.

In an era that’s all about personalization and breaking away from rigid norms, moustache bows fit right in. Whether it’s

for a themed event, an Instagram-worthy selfie, or simply a bit of day-to-day whimsy, the moustache bow is a small, delightful way to show off your personality. And with the rise of more experimental and fun grooming products (think

glitter beard oil, neon-coloured hair wax, and now ribboned moustaches), it’s clear that

more and more men are embracing the idea of grooming as a form of artistic and personal expression. So, if you’ve got a moustache, why not dress it up a little? Add a couple of bows, hit the town, and see how many smiles you get.

DIY Delight

1. Here's what you need: a handlebar moustache (or at least a moustache with enough length at the ends), some grooming wax, and a couple of small ribbons.

2. Start by using the grooming wax to shape the ends

of your moustache into tight twists.

3. Once you’ve got both ends twisted, tie on your chosen ribbons.

4. Voilà! You’re ready to rock a moustache that’s as whimsical as it is sophisticated.

Pro tip

Match the ribbons to your outfit for extra flair, or pick contrasting colours to make sure your moustache takes centre stage. Bright, glittery ribbons for a night out. Classic black for a more understated look? Go for it. The possibilities are endless.