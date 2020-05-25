62nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

138,536

7,111

Recovered

57,692

3,283

Deaths

4,024

156

Maharashtra50231146001635 Tamil Nadu162778324112 Gujarat140636412858 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan70283848163 Madhya Pradesh66653408290 Uttar Pradesh62683538161 West Bengal36671339272 Andhra Pradesh2780184156 Bihar257470211 Karnataka208965442 Punjab2060189840 Telangana1854109253 Jammu and Kashmir162180921 Odisha13365507 Haryana118476516 Kerala8485206 Assam393584 Jharkhand3701484 Uttarakhand317583 Chandigarh2621794 Chhatisgarh252640 Himachal Pradesh203594 Tripura1941650 Goa66160 Puducherry41120 Manipur3220 Meghalaya14121 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Lifestyle Fashion and Beauty 25 May 2020 Welcome to the fligh ...
Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty

Welcome to the flight, I'm your air-hostess, not a nurse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SWATI SHARMA
Published May 25, 2020, 7:22 am IST
Updated May 25, 2020, 7:44 am IST
Flight crew will be clothed head to toe to prevent spread of Covid-19
Protective clothing has been mandatory for cabin crew as domestic flights resumed in India on May 25, 2020.
 Protective clothing has been mandatory for cabin crew as domestic flights resumed in India on May 25, 2020.

When domestic flights resume on Monday, May 25, the experience is going to be nothing like you knew it to be before the coronavirus lockdown. For one thing, the cabin crew will not be wearing Sabya. More like PPE since we’re talking seriously about a pandemic here.

As per aviation industry sources, cabin crew members on all commercial flights will wear surgical masks, gloves, face shields, gowns or body suits to keep it safe. Airlines IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India have decided to go with the new attire to ensure the safety of their cabin crew given their proximity to passengers during flights.

 

Shweta Kolekar, an airhostess for Spice Jet, says, “It doesn’t matter what we wear because at the end of the day safety is the first priority. We are fulfilling our duties. It’s the company’s decision.”

Flight attendant attire has always adapted to the work situation. Capt. Roopa, a trainer with a leading airline, said that despite their demanding jobs, flight attendants’ uniforms were designed to be professional rather than comfortable. “A flight attendant’s job is always to first help passengers during an emergency and then to serve them on board. As emergencies and exigencies don’t arise on every flight, their job was seen mainly as glamorous women serving guests aboard. But even though the skin-hugging skirts and heels look chic for service on board, most slip into comfortable footwear,” adds Capt. Roopa.

However, over the years, many airlines adopted conservative workwear looks for their uniforms. “Skirts turned into trousers as long-haul flights in tight skirts became problematic. Similarly, sarees led to churidars with even airlines such as Air India, keeping in mind the ethnicity as well as the fashion quotient. Even so, high-end designers were chosen to design the outfits,” Capt. Roopa says.

Duty comes first

With a pandemic going on right now, the airline industry have had to re-adapt to the times. “The ‘new normal’ in everyone’s life is to sanitise, wear gloves and masks before leaving home,” says Capt. Roopa, who goes on to share that all passengers at the airport for the initial international flights to evacuate people stuck in other countries during lockdown wore gloves, masks and shields, with some even in PPEs. “Attendants are to take complete precaution, so one would find them covered from head to toe. At such times, the sight of a fully covered crew will not be surprising to anyone because they themselves will be covered up quite a bit.”

So, changes to airhostess’ uniforms for the safety of all concerned seems to be hardly an issue. “We are trained to juggle the demands of serving hundreds of passengers while staying calm under pressure,” reminds Swetha.

...
Tags: india airlines, cabin crew, stewardess, air-hostess


Latest From Lifestyle

Representatioal image

What to watch out for when you go back to the mall

Indian doctors have been conditioned to believe that CPR must always be done when the heart and breathing stop.

CPR not a default option: ICMR

Representational image

Women too deserve to chill

Urmila Gajapathi Raju with her mother

Social work is her top priority



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Fashion and Beauty

Northeast have great fashion aesthetics; aiming to make India style hub

Several schools are recruiting highly skilled professional teachers who are providing technical know-how and subject matter knowledge to students. (Photo: ANI)

Black, reinvented

A dress by by designer Shruti Sancheti

Are you fasting right?

Representational image

Tarun Tahiliani spring collection shoot at Qutub Minar

Tarun Tahiliani spring collection

Chanel new collection celebrates 1920s cinematic opus

New designer Virginie Viard teamed up with film director Sofia Coppola this season to imagine a cinematic opus that saw the house’s 1920s Rue Cambon atelier. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham