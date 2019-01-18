search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty

Louis Vuitton's Jackson-inspired Nighttide at Men's Fashion Week in Paris

REUTERS
Published Jan 18, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Virgil Abloh’s latest inspired by the King of Pop.
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. (Photo: AP)
 Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Louis Vuitton recreated a nocturnal New York cityscape to present designer Virgil Abloh’s latest Michael Jackson-inspired collection in Paris on Thursday.

Parent group LVMH spared no expense to promote the brand at a time when menswear is on the up, constructing a set complete with steam rising from manholes. Celebrities including Naomi Campbell looked on, sat on doorsteps.

 

It is betting on Abloh - a friend of singer Kanye West and DJ-turned-designer who helped made hoodies a luxury staple - to broaden Vuitton’s reach with male shoppers, as it pushes menswear at its Christian Dior, Celine and Givenchy labels too.

The collection featured nods to the late King of Pop, though aside from the sparkling gloves and wide-brimmed fedora hats that were among Michael Jackson’s trademarks, most looks were more subtle, in a range with heavy doses of beige and grey.

They included coats with a military cut, for instance, or leather jackets in a bold red often favoured by Jackson, who was described in show notes as “lightyears ahead of his time” in the way he carved out his style and identity.

With a hoodie or two in sight, sharp tailoring with layered suits also featured heavily in Abloh’s second outing, confounding expectations he would rely too heavily on the urban style he became known for with his Off-White brand.

Luxury groups are experiencing a boom in menswear sales, traditionally a smaller sideline, thanks to a streetwear trend reflected in the success of items like pricey sneakers. But while this has attracted new clients, brands are also increasingly wary of cutting themselves off from a potentially larger crowd and of “streetwear fatigue” setting in. Paris men’s fashion week - following London and Milan - runs until Jan. 20.

...
Tags: michael jackson, louis vuitton, paris men’s fashion week




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Fashion and Beauty

What is the right age to own designer bags?

Recently, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West bought Louis Vuitton Speedy Mini handbags for all the baby girls in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. (Photo: ANI)

Add this bag to your collection to stand out from the crowd!

The handbag unveiled by Cartier, which is inspired by its iconic jewellery boxes is ideal for everyone with a unique touch of the post-Christmas blues. (Photo: ANI)

Shantanu and Nikhil are LFW Summer-Resort 2019 grand finale designers

This will be the couturiers' first stint at closing the fashion extravaganza. (Photo: PTI)

Lady Gaga goes old-school on color-filled Golden Globes red carpet

Pop superstar Lady Gaga, dressed in lavender, leading a trend for old school glamor. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Parx launches eco-friendly collection for Diwali

The key collections from Parx AW’18 are Orbital inspired Digital Print shirts and t-shirts, Graphic T-shirts, Eco shirts, Eco Denim, Shackets, Yoga Chinos & Denims.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham