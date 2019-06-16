Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Manchester has benn seeing showers and cloudy weather since morning (Photo: BCCI) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Rain stops, weather still cloudy
 
Lifestyle Fashion and Beauty 16 Jun 2019 Rajasthan beauty cro ...
Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

ANI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Miss India 2019 winner is Rajasthan's Suman Rao.
Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao on Saturday was crowned as Femina Miss India 2019.

The 22-year-old was crowned by her predecessor Anukreethy Vas. The first runner-up Sanjana Vij from Telangana was sashed by 2018 Miss Grand India Meenakshi Chaudhary of Haryana.

 

Besides this, Bihar's Shreya Shankar was crowned as Miss India United Continents 2019 and Chhattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav as Miss Grand India 2019. From the judges to hosts the pageant was the star-studded affair. The finale of Miss India 2019 was hosted by Karan Johar Vicky Kaushal and Miss India-World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

Performances by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi added glam to the glittering event. Various film personalities including Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and Chitrangada Singh also attended the grand contest.

Suman will now represent India at Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in Pattaya, Thailand on 7 December 2019. Femina Miss India 2019 is the 56th edition of Miss India beauty pageant.

...
Tags: miss india 2019, suman rao, rajasthan beauty


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Lifestyle

L-R: Kapil Gulati - Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics, India; B. Srinivasan, Deputy Commissioner, Bathinda; Pratyush Kumar, Vice President, Jana Small Finance Bank, Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

'Cool Dads' of contemporary times breaking stereotype

It is imperative for rheumatology services to routinely measure anxiety and depression in order to intervene before the individual is in crisis. (Representational/Pixabay)

Rheumatic and musculoskeletal disease triggers suicidal thoughts

Modern birds like chickens often have scales on their legs or necks and showed these were reversals, what had once been feathered had reversed to scale. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Evolution of feathers before birds

Finland has over 10,000 hobby-horse aficionados. (Photo: AP)

Stimulating gymnastic elements of real-life horseback riding



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
 

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

It's a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star

Taapsee Pannu.
 

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Fashion and Beauty

Milan Fashion Show: Men’s fashion take centre stage

A model wears a creation as a part of the Versace men's Spring-Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

Of sheer joy and amuse

Model in a Saaksha Kinni outfit

Its all in the ‘head’

This exquisite hat is perfect if you’re going to watch the Derby

Step out in style this monsoon with stylish footwear’s

Though the sneakers can be styled with everything starting from track pants to camo cargos, they look best with summer dresses. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Night routine for different skin types

Skincare should be given utmost importance and use products that are not only natural and organic but effective as well. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham