Golden Globes: Hollywood stars shine in black uniting behind Time's Up protest

From Left to Right: Kendall Jenner, Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon wearing balck at the Golden Globes. (Photo: AP)

Hollywood has confronted the post-Harvey Weinstein era with stars in black protesting at the Golden Globes. Award winners took the podium to praise the brave women who have spoken out against sexual harassment and gender inequality.

There were shimmering sequined embellishments and full princess skirts, but the ladies of the red carpet wore black in solidarity with #TimesUp

A-listers united behind Time's Up protest early on Sunday with the likes of Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams arriving at the ceremony in Los Angeles with gender and racial justice activists as their guests.

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, accompanied by domestic violence advocate Ai-jen Poo, said she chose black to stand in solidarity with others trying to right the power imbalance that leads to sexual abuse.

The new initiative Time's Up, backed by more than 300 women in Hollywood, doled out badges intended in part for those who might already have locked in more colourful looks.

However, not everybody supported the protest. Rose McGowan, who accused Weinstein of rape, had loudly and persistently called the effort an empty gesture.

Turning the Globes dark on the fashion front had been anticipated for days after a call for massive reform following the downfall of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and numerous others in Hollywood, media, fashion, tech, publishing and other industries.

The evening saw host Seth Meyers open the 75th annual Golden Globes by diving straight into material about the sex scandals that have roiled the industry, while a number of actresses who played strong, empowered women stepped up to claim awards.

Meyers, in his first time hosting the Globes, started his monologue by saying, 'Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen!'

'It's 2018: Marijuana is legal and sexual harassment finally isn't,' he said, adding, “For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.”

Speaking at the event, Meryl Streep spoke of the collective fashion choice during red carpet and said, “We feel emboldened in this particular moment to stand together … in a thick black line.”

The evening saw Catherine Zeta-Jones look stunning in a daring sheer black floor-length gown, while Christina Hendricks combined a skirt, pants and a velvet top for this eye-catching ensemble.

Viola Davis looked truly fabulous in a black dress while X Files star Gillian Anderson - as Agent Dana Scully, one of television’s most iconic redheads - turned heads with her bleached-blonde look paired with a black gown.

Kate Hudson too teamed her pixie crop cut with a sheer dress plunging almost to her navel.

However there were stars who opted for a look that incorporated a bit of colour to an otherwise black ensemble. Stars including singer Kelly Clarkson, The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle and Girls actress Allison Williams all furnished their black outfits with well-chosen splashes of colour:

The event saw Meyers saying that Weinstein wasn't present for Sunday's ceremony, but said that he'll be back in 20 years - when he'll be the 'first person ever booed during the In Memorium' segment.