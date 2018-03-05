Oscars 2018: Colours make a come back on red carpet after torrid Hollywood year

Allison Janney accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "I, Tonya" at the Oscars. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The biggest night in the Hollywood has started and stars have started to arrive at the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards.

Nominee for the Best Supporting Actor (Female) Allison Janney ('I, Tonya'), and Best Supporting Actor (Male) nominee Christopher Plummer, 'Get Out' actress Allison Williams, and 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland were among the early arrivals.

Janney chose to wear a red hot Reem Acra gown. The statuesque star adorned her look with a diamond necklace, bangles and a glittering ring.

She carried a perfectly matched crimson clutch with a sparkling buckle which was designed by Roger Vivier. Meanwhile, Allison Williams wore a nude Armani Prive couture gown with a long train paired with gorgeous chandelier earrings.

Margot Robbie, who is nominated for best actress for her titular role in 'I, Tonya' looked nothing like a rookie as she arrived at the 2018 Oscars in a white Chanel gown and paired with jewellery and Roger Vivier heels. While, his fellow nominee Saoirse Ronan decided to step out in a Calvin Klein gown with Christian Louboutin heels, Cartier jewelry and Roger Vivier heels.

But it was the 86-year-old actress Rita Moreno, who turned all the eye-balls on the red carpet as she hit the 90th Oscar red carpet in the same dress she wore when picking up her best supporting actress award for her role as Anita in 'West side story' in 1962.

Meanwhile, another veteran Jane Fonda chose to wear a white pearl-dust beaded gown from the 44 Francois Premier collection with Chopard jewelry, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

Greta Gerwig, who is making history tonight as the fifth woman to be nominated for best director in Oscars history, hit the red carpet in a mustard yellow Rodarte gown, styled by Cristina Ehrlich, which she paired with a bright red lipstick.

Meanwhile, it was Jennifer Lawrence who brought the sparkle as she stepped out at the red carpet in a metallic Dior gown which she paired with red-carpet curls.

Last year's Best Actress winner Emma Stone became the first woman at this year's red carpet to wear Trousers. She wore a silky Louis Vuitton suit and finished off the look with a deep side part and sparkly drop earrings.

Hosted for the second time by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Annual Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.