Guests are invited to indulge in a delightful brunch at The Spice Route Series – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Edition, taking place at the all-day dining restaurant, Terra, located within the serene Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills — A Tribute Portfolio Resort. This weekend, attendees can savour the warmth of tradition with a thoughtfully curated spread that nourishes the soul, featuring authentic and wholesome regional specialties that highlight the vibrant flavours of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.





Terra will showcase a specially crafted menu that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of these two regions, featuring a diverse array of authentic dishes infused with signature spices and ingredients. Complemented by expertly crafted cocktails, this culinary adventure promises to transport diners to the heart of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.





The event will unfold in a lively atmosphere that reflects the vibrant culture of both regions. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive cooking stations, a gaming zone, and a pet-friendly menu, all designed to create a memorable experience. Additionally, exclusive pool access will allow visitors to relax and take in the breathtaking views of Nandi Hills while savouring the rich flavours of Southern India.





This culinary journey promises to be an unforgettable afternoon of exquisite tastes and dynamic entertainment. Reservations are highly recommended.



Date - 6th October 2024 Time - 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM Location - Terra, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills - A Tribute Portfolio Resort



