Experience Flavors of Royal Rajasthan at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Hyderabad: This July, Kangan at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace brings a rare culinary treat to the city with the Saffron Jaipur Pop-Up, a week-long celebration of North Indian and Rajasthani cuisine. Curated by the acclaimed Chef Manish from Jaipur Marriott Hotel, this limited-time event brings the regal flavours of Rajasthan to Hyderabad’s fine-dining scene.

Kangan, known for its elevated take on Indian cuisine, is one of Hyderabad’s premier destinations for rich, authentic flavours served in a refined, contemporary setting. The restaurant prides itself on celebrating the depth of Indian culinary traditions while offering a sophisticated dining experience. With the Saffron Jaipur Pop-Up, Kangan expands its culinary canvas, bringing the royal heritage of Rajasthan into its own kitchen and inviting diners to experience a unique fusion of tradition and artistry.





The specially curated menu by Chef Manish, crafted straight from the celebrated kitchens of Saffron, perfectly complements Kangan’s philosophy. Signature dishes like the fiery laal maas, the indulgent safed murgh korma, and the delicately spiced gatte ki sabzi are steeped in heritage but plated with modern flair. Together, Kangan and Saffron offer a dining experience that bridges two culinary cultures, Hyderabad’s evolving taste for the refined and Jaipur’s rich, time-honoured flavours.





At the helm, Chef Manish brings his signature approach to regional cuisine, staying true to heritage while reimagining each plate with elegance and flair. Guests can expect handcrafted spice blends, slow-cooked gravies, and a menu that moves between the robust and the regal, all served in the warm, refined setting of Kangan.