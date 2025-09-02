Rahul Khanna on Balancing Tradition, Innovation, Expansion at Dhaba 1986

In conversation with Rahul Khanna, Co-Founder and Director of Azure Hospitality, we trace the journey of Dhaba 1986 — from its roots in The Claridges, New Delhi, to its present-day avatar. Nearly four decades on, the brand continues to blend the soul of a rustic Punjabi highway dhaba with the polish of modern dining, serving nostalgia on every plate while preparing for exciting growth ahead.

Excerpts

The name Dhaba 1986 is nostalgic, what’s the story behind it?

The name Dhaba 1986 is deeply nostalgic for us because 1986 was the year we opened first outlet at The Claridges Hotel in New Delhi. It wasn’t just a restaurant; it was a bold idea to bring the essence of a traditional highway dhaba into a luxury setting, a concept that became iconic over time. While we have evolved over the years, embracing modern service, refined presentation, and seasonal innovations, the soul of Dhaba remains unchanged: robust North Indian flavors, hearty portions, and that rustic charm everyone loves.

Our menu draws inspiration from the earthy simplicity of roadside eateries, balanced with the finesse of fine dining. From signature classics like Butter Chicken to creative twists on regional specialties, every dish is about evoking nostalgia while delighting modern palates.

Consistency across all our locations is critical, and we ensure this through rigorous training, standardized recipes, and a shared passion for preserving the legacy of Dhaba 1986. Today, as we expand into new cities and explore contemporary formats, our vision is to stay true to our roots while continuing to deliver the authentic experience that has made Dhaba 1986 a cherished name for decades.

How do you balance authentic dhaba-style food with a modern dining experience?

At DhabaEstd. 1986, which is approaching its 40-year milestone, our journey has always been about honoring heritage while embracing evolution. The heart of our success lies in timeless recipes, hearty flavors, and warm, dependable service that resonate with generations. At the same time, we carefully refresh elements of the brand to stay relevant for newer diners.

From updating our décor to reflect both nostalgia and contemporary tastes, to enhancing our mixology offerings and creating innovative menus and promotions, we ensure that Dhaba remains exciting for both loyal patrons and first-time guests. Engaging thoughtfully on social media and collaborating with like-minded partners helps the brand stay culturally connected, all while keeping the rustic Punjabi highway charm at its core.

Which dishes would you call your signature must-tries?

Our menu offers a variety of dishes that truly capture the essence of Punjabi cuisine, and there are some absolute stars that our guests keep coming back for. At DhabaEstd. 1986, our heart lies in celebrating the true spirit of Punjab, bold flavors, smoky tandoor aromas, and the comfort of classics like Highway Chicken Tikka, Butter Chicken, and Dal Dhaba. With Dhaba 2.0, we’ve kept this soul intact while introducing new experiences, modern plating, vibrant décor, and even regional favorites like Sindhi Kadhi and Tokri Chaat alongside Punjabi staples. It’s about honoring tradition while embracing diversity and ensuring every diner feels at home.

Did any personal food memories inspire the menu?

Absolutely. Personal food memories have played a huge role in shaping our menu. One of the most iconic examples is our Balti Meat, which has followed the same recipe since we first opened Dhaba nearly 40 years ago. That dish holds a special place in our hearts, it’s a tribute to the flavors and techniques that inspired us when we started. Many of our menu items are rooted in these cherished memories, blending nostalgia with the authentic, bold flavors that define the Dhaba experience.

What have been the biggest challenges of running Dhaba 1986 in a competitive market?

At Dhaba 1986, one of our biggest challenges has been maintaining the delicate balance between authenticity and scale. We’ve always believed in creating a brand with a distinct personality—one that reflects the true spirit of a Punjabi dhaba, full of warmth, flavor, and soul. While the casual dining space is crowded, our focus has been on delivering memorable experiences that stay true to our roots while also meeting evolving customer expectations.

Another challenge is ensuring consistency across multiple outlets. Every Dhaba 1986, whether in one city or another, needs to feel like theDhaba experience. This requires strong processes, thorough training, and attention to detail, all while keeping the character and charm that define us. The market is competitive, diners are discerning, but what keeps us ahead is our clear identity, passion for authenticity, and willingness to innovate without losing our essence.

How do you adapt to today’s health-conscious diners while staying true to your roots?

At Dhaba 1986, staying true to our roots doesn’t mean ignoring today’s health-conscious diners. At Dhaba 1986, we believe that being authentic doesn’t mean being inflexible. Punjabi cuisine is rich, indulgent, and full of flavor, but we also recognize that today’s diners are more conscious about their health and well-being. Our approach has been to offer options that are lighter, thoughtfully prepared, and balanced, without compromising on the bold flavors and rustic charm that define a true Dhaba experience.

We’ve introduced smarter cooking techniques, fresh seasonal ingredients, and menu items that cater to varied dietary preferences, while keeping signature dishes intact. It’s about evolving responsibly: honoring our heritage, delighting our guests, and ensuring that everyone, whether health-focused or seeking a nostalgic indulgence, can enjoy Dhaba 1986 without compromise.

What’s next,expansion, new formats, or menu innovations?

The future for Dhaba 1986 is all about growth with purpose. We’re looking at expanding our footprint in key metros and high-potential cities, while also tapping tier-2 and tier-3 markets through strategic partnerships that let us maintain quality and brand integrity. International expansion is definitely on the card, Dhaba has a strong cultural appeal, and we see great potential in regions that love Indian flavors.

Beyond physical growth, we’re exploring new formats like compact high-street outlets and delivery-focused kitchens to keep up with changing dining trends. On the culinary side, expect more seasonal menus, chef collaborations, and innovative beverage programs designed to keep the experience fresh while staying true to our Punjabi soul. For us, it’s about doubling in size over the next few years without losing what makes Dhaba special, authentic flavors, warmth, and a sense of nostalgia with a modern twist.