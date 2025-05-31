Everest Marks 72nd Anniversary of First Summit Amid Overcrowding Concerns

On May 29th, the world celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the first successful summit of Mount Everest, achieved by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953. This milestone was celebrated by the mountaineering community in Nepal and beyond, marking the end of the popular spring climbing season.

To climb the highest point of Mount Everest has been the dream destination for mountain nomads all over the world. Despite the dangers, each year, the 26,000 feet destination attracts thousands of climbers--the reason being many individuals undertake huge risks to experience the adventure.

Meanwhile, traffic jams are faced by individuals on a daily basis, but have you heard of mountain peaks having blocks?

Well, Everest is facing excruciating congestion as individuals want to reach the top of the summit. Some people have shared many pictures taken of the queue to the peak on May 18, showing the climbers wearing the protective orange gear. The department of tourism has also mentioned, around 500 climbers including Sherpa Guides successfully reached the summit in the spring season, the Everest chronicle reported.

However, experts faced similar fears of overcrowding on the world’s highest mountains, during the same time last year. The jammed mountain caused the cornice- an overhanging mass of hardened snow on the edge of a precipice to collapse. After a snow chunk fell, it led to the disappearance of climbers Daniel Paul Paterson, 40, and Nepali guide Pastenji Sherpa, 23, as they fell down the side of the mountain after a snow chunk fell over the cliff.

No one has heard from the pair after their arrival at the summit, bringing fear to their death. The duo were with a 15-person group and reached 29,032 feet.

Rajan Dwivedi, an Indian mountaineer captured a viral video of the queues at the mountain, saying, "Mount Everest is not a joke and in fact, quite a serious climb."

Dwivedi highlighted that several climbers end up with frost bites, snow blindness and various types of injuries that are not counted in any database.

"This video captures what we face on one rope line and negotiating interchanges during the traffic for upstream and downstream!" he said, as reported in Times of India.

This article is authored by Sherin MJ as part of internship program with Deccan Chronicle.