Escape the urban hustle: here are six serene spots in and around Hyderabad

Hatiyan ka Jhad / Baobab tree, Golconda fort

Picture Courtesy : Shumayl Sami

In the heart of Golconda Fort stands a 400-year-old baobab tree, locally known as "Hathiyan ka Jhad". A noted poet and calligraphist Mulla Khayal imported this rare tree from Africa. You might be pondering why it is called Hathiyan ka Jhad. To elucidate, the name translates to Elephant tree. The name itself reflects its huge size and elephant-like shape resembling an elephant’s feet and its trunk. The tree roots are noticed to be spread across the Golconda Fort and to 7 Tombs. Beneath this giant bark lies two cavernous rooms where 40 thieves once hid along with their treasure. On-demand of environmental activists, it is declared as a protected monument by the ASI. This beautiful and rare baobab tree is a historical testament to Hyderabad’s rich heritage and secrets.



Where: Naya Qila, Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana

Vizag colony backwaters

Picture Courtesy : Shumayl Sami

This mini mysterious island located between the backwaters of Nagarjuna Sagar dam is a blend of sky-blue waters and untouched landscapes. It offers overnight stay camps on the island and boat rides in these gentle waves calling us to bask in the tranquility of nature.



Where: Vizag colony backwaters, Azmapur, Telangana

Under The Moon Lake Yadgarpally East

Picture Courtesy : Shumayl Sami

The scene of Tall trees, a light breeze, and a still lake offers a peaceful retreat where you can feel connected to nature's serene beauty. It can be an overnight under-the-moon camping site to capture sunrise and its golden glow over the lake. Its rocky shoreline and rugged terrains invites exploration.



Where: UTM Yadgarpally East, Telangana

Narsapur forest and lake

Picture Courtesy : DC

Brimming with vibrant flora and fauna Narsapur forest offers an escape to our urban hustle and bustle. Narsapur forest is spread over 30 sq km and every path of it will lead you to an unveiled place and the view from the watchtower is spectacular. Adding to the adventure, the drive to the forest is a visual delight. You will find monkeys crossing your path demanding you to drive safely and attentively.



Where: Narsapur Rd, Kondapur, Telangana

Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir

Picture Courtesy : Shumayl Sami

Being between the lush greenery on one side and blissful blue water on the other is beyond description. A walk around this mini getaway location near Hyderabad is something you must not miss. Need not worry about taking a long walk and glucose depletion as ice cream vendors are ready to offer you a sweet boost when you find the need for it.



Where: Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir, Shamirpet Rd, Hyderabad, Telangana

Khajaguda Hills and Dallas Road

Picture Courtesy : Shumayl Sami

This viewpoint, located under the city limits offers a strikingly beautiful view around the clock whether in the golden glowing day or the night. You can also take a drive along Dallas Road preferably during the nighttime which gives you a striking view of colorful lights illuminating the cliffs while you drive down the road.



Where: Khajaguda Hills, Khajaguda, Makthakousarali, Telangana
















