ZERO-WASTE CONCERTS, A MASSIVE HIT

Work hard, party harder, and ‘go green’ seems to be the mantra of live music concert organisers and music buffs today. As environmental challenges loom large, everybody is swaying to the tunes of zero-waste concerts and sustainable entertainment. No more mounds of plastic glasses, broken beer bottles, cigarette butts, potato chip wrappers, water wastage, or decaying food.



Circular Economy





Need of the Hour India has become the hub for live music concerts in the world. More and more zero-waste events are adopting the circular economy strategy by reusing materials, reducing consumption, and recycling resources. For starters, the stage and decorations are done with recycled material. An efficient waste segregation system contributes to this circular approach. The recently concluded Lollapalooza music festival embraced sustainability with a plastic-free food court, waste minimisation, and recycling initiatives. Under #LollaForChange, the trendy sunglasses made from recycled chip packets exemplified the festival's commitment to an eco-friendly revolution. (Simran’s Quote to come here....)Need of the Hour





Green Warriors Zero-waste events are not merely about reducing waste. They represent a paradigm shift in how festivals and concerts are conceptualised and executed. India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth imbibes sustainable design which includes stage structure, art installations, and generic festival build made up of recycled, up-cycled, repurposed, and junked media. From responsible waste segregation to no flex/plastic zone, Echoes is a step ahead of other music festivals. It uses sustainable energy for a solar-powered stage. For every ticket, they plant a tree. The zero-waste policy also applies to the vendors who put up food or other stalls, ensuring cutleries, crockery, and glassware used by them are all biodegradable.Green Warriors

With the influential power of the artists, these events leave an indelible mark on the festival attendees. It inspires others towards responsible consumption and eco-conscious living. Festival-goers who embrace zero-waste practices at the event are more likely to carry these habits into their everyday lives. Collaborations between organisers, sponsors, and attendees create a ripple effect of environmental consciousness beyond the event's duration. A popular multi-city music festival, NH7 Weekender partners with NGOs and waste management companies to tackle the challenge from multiple angles. Working with several on-the-ground partners, in 2016, the Global Citizen India festival volunteers also worked with NGO Swachhalay. Arsh Mogre, founder of Swachhalay, says, “The day after the event we collaborated with citizen volunteers along with the local MPs, to clear the trash and segregate the waste. The wet waste was provided to the bio plant facility to power up street lamps and the dry waste was provided to the company, ReCircle to create items out of waste.” The NGO had around 100-200 volunteers as toilet mascots to create awareness for being responsible and pledge to maintain clean public toilets within 10 yards of the vicinity.

Zero waste concerts and festivals not only minimise waste but also spark conversations about sustainability and supporting the local community. The Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh promotes sustainability and eco-friendly practices as it’s the host, Apatani tribe’s way of life. The festival actively promotes reusable water bottles, Tamul plates, and leaves for serving food. Bamboo is extensively used in constructing the festival's infrastructure and even beer mugs. The dedicated staff ensures effective waste separation for composting and recycling, diverting waste from landfills. Anup Kutty, co-founder of Ziro Music Festival says, “The festival site takes about a month to be restored to its pristine condition. Despite 11 years of effort, sometimes convincing attendees, vendors, and sponsors to prioritise eco-friendly practices remains a challenge. Responsible participation is key to our growth and sustainability. There should not be a need to incentivise people to practise this. It's simply the need of the hour.” The attendance of the festival is limited every year to minimise ecological impact and waste. In 2023, the five-day Ziro Festival generated a total waste of 2,851.88kg which included 1,715.01kg wet waste, 1,114.87kg dry waste and 22kg rejected waste. By harmonising music, art, and environmental responsibility, these events inspire and educate a generation of eco-conscious citizens committed to preserving the planet. Arsh says, “The change should come from within as well. It is not something that an initiative would tend to solve. Consistent efforts are needed by the local community.”



