Why Odisha's Talcher Figured Very Often in India’s Pollution Charts This Month

Bhubaneswar/Talcher: On January 3 this year, Talcher topped the list of India’s most polluted cities with with Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 355, levels plunging deep into the “Very Poor” to “Severe” category, triggering alarm over public health in Odisha’s industrial heartland. Air quality data from early January 2026 show Talcher recording AQI readings between 355 and 380, making it the worst-affected city in the country during the period. Neighbouring Angul too reported similarly hazardous air quality, while cities such as Baripada, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar also slipped into the “very poor” zone.

Eminent environmentalist and working president of the Orissa Environmental Society, Dr Jayakrushna Panigrahi, said unchecked industrial activity was the principal cause behind the worsening air quality.

“Talcher’s pollution is largely the result of sustained emissions from coal-based industries, mining operations and thermal power plants operating beyond the region’s ecological limits,” Dr Panigrahi said.

He flagged vehicular pollution, particularly from coal and sand-laden trucks, as a major aggravating factor.

“Thousands of trucks move daily without dust-suppression measures or proper covering, releasing massive amounts of particulate matter into the air,” he said.

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such pollution levels can severely impact respiratory and cardiac health, especially among children, the elderly and those with existing ailments.

Calling for urgent intervention, Dr Panigrahi stressed that regulatory enforcement must be strengthened immediately.

“Strict emission controls, scientific dust management in mining areas and real-time monitoring of polluting units are no longer optional—they are critical to preventing irreversible health damage,” he said.

Jagadanananda Pradhan, convenor of the Talcher–Angul Banchao Andolan, attributed the deteriorating air quality to unregulated mining activities in local coalfields and unchecked carbon emissions from several thermal power plants operating in the region.

“Several operational coal mines are violating environmental norms with little accountability. In addition, Talcher and the adjoining Angul area host multiple large and small thermal power plants run by private players as well as Central public sector units. The district administration has failed to strictly enforce environmental regulations,” Pradhan said.

Environmentalists have urged the Odisha government to act swiftly to rein in emissions and prevent Talcher from turning into a permanent pollution hotspot.