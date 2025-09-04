ESG Not an Add-On, It’s Core to Way We Operate: Virtusa CFO Amit Bajoria

In conversation with Amit Bajoria, Chief Financial Officer of Virtusa Corporation, on the company’s three-decade-long journey in engineering-led transformation, its ESG-driven strategy, and the role of technology in shaping meaningful community impact.

Tell us about Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa is a long-standing organization with nearly 30 years of history. We are a platform and product engineering company, working in digital engineering, digital transformation, and now AI-led transformation. Many of the things you hear as buzzwords today are things we have been doing with large enterprises for a long time.

We work across domains including banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, communication, and telecom, serving global clients across the Americas, the UK, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia-Pacific. With close to 30,000 people globally, we are proud of our strong engineering heritage. Engineering First is not just our tagline — it’s our identity.

How are you embedding impact in your business strategy and what are your spends like?

For us, ESG is not an add-on — it is integral to the way we operate and the way we serve clients. It is embedded into both our business and financial goals. Our approach rests on three pillars— empowerment, education, and environment.

In education, we invest in long-lasting infrastructure — upgrading classrooms, building STEM labs, computer labs, and labs-on-wheels, while also enhancing digital curricula. This helps prepare a workforce for the future while supporting community growth.

In empowerment, we focus on diversity and inclusion — from scholarships for early talent, to initiatives that enable women to commute safely to workplaces even at odd hours.

In environment, our commitment is to achieve net zero by 2040 for Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions. We are already at 93% renewable energy dependence, with a short-term goal of achieving 100% by 2030. We are also embedding sustainability into our technology solutions, whether it’s greener data centers or energy-efficient software for clients.