Coal India, SCCL and Heartfulness Ink MoU

Hyderabad: Coal India Ltd., The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) joined hands with Heartfulness

(led by Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness & President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission) today by signing two MoUs respectively as announced by the Ministry of Coal and Mines (Govt. of India). Shri G. Kishan Reddy - Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Govt. Of India graced the MoU signing event at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the headquarters of Heartfulness, in the outskirts of Hyderabad today. The Union Minister was joined by Shri Satish Chandra Dubey - Hon’ble Minister of State of Coal and Mines, Govt. Of India, Senior Management and Representatives of Coal India Ltd., SCCL and Heartfulness. The purpose of the MoUs is to foster restoration, bringing a green cover and develop an ecosystem at the mine closure sites through Heartfulness Institute resources in alignment with the RECLAIM initiative.

The RECLAIM initiative which is an acronym for 1. Reach-out 2. Envision 3.Co-design 4. Localise 5. Act 6. Integrate 7. Maintain is intended at Community Engagement and Development Framework for Mine Closure and Repurposing. It builds on field experience and global good practices including guidance from ICMM (2022), the Sustainable Development Goals, and IFC Performance Standards.

Heartfulness Institute will provide the necessary technology and resources in creating a viable green cover over the closed mines, controlling and sequestering hazardous gases, replenish the soil layers and creating a sustainable ecosystem at the mine closure sites. The framework will generate the livelihoods of those around the closed mining sites or those who depending on mining for livelihoods.

The MoUs will ensure that the regions that once shaped by extraction become spaces for renewal, dignity and opportunity. Since mine closures significantly impact both landscapes, there is a need to restore natural systems. An equal need to strengthen local institutions and enabling sustainable livelihoods is felt. The RECLAIM framework is a key step toward as a structured guide for inclusive community engagement and development throughout the mine closure and post-closure phases. It offers a practical, step-by-step approach to institutionalizing community participation in the transition process.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy – Hon’ble Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Govt. of India said, “We are committed to restoring the closed mine sites as it is time for us to give back to nature. The Govt. Mandates mine closures in the most scientific and sustainable way and replenish the mining sites with economic and environmental value across the country. Heartfulness’s meticulousness in creating a sustainable ecosystem is evident at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness headquarters. By joining hands with them, we will do all we can do for restoration, repurposing, long-term socio-economic growth by generating livelihoods.”

“It is an opportune moment for Heartfulness to give life to the closed mining sites. Since the extraction depletes the site of nature’s bounty, we should feel the responsibility in giving back in the best of our ability not only in terms of creating a viable ecosystem but also help create sustainable livelihoods in such regions across the country,” added Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The framework is supported by a suite of actionable tools, templates, and field-tested methodologies tailored to the Indian context. Special emphasis is placed on gender inclusivity, the representation of vulnerable groups, and alignment with Panchayati Raj Institutions, ensuring that the transition is equitable and locally relevant.