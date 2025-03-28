Sustain Labs Paris Launches SLP Climate Leadership Certificate

Hyderabad: Sustain Labs Paris, the world’s largest sustainability and climate-focused venture builder, has announced the launch of the SLP Climate Leadership Certificate program. The program is for current and aspiring climate leaders within public and private sectors.

The program is a testimony of Sustain Labs Paris’ unwavering sincerity to sustainable economic growth by investing in climate leadership at a time of pullback from certain regions and organizations on the climate agenda.

The SLP Climate Leadership Certificate program focuses on three core aspects: science-driven climate action, purpose-driven leadership, and personal growth, while equipping participants with the skills to navigate ambiguity, drive climate action across sectors, and develop solutions to today’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

This is delivered through an innovative combination of self-paced learning to suit the schedules of business leaders, an immersive in-person Climate Leaders Retreat in Dubai, along with one-on-one leadership coaching and mentorship for building every participant’s passion project.

These aspects of the program support executives who currently lead or are aspiring to lead sustainability within industries with not just the highest quality of technical expertise but also with the skills to negotiate, convince, onboard and lead internal and external stakeholders on a transformative journey.

Sustain Labs Paris has officially opened applications for the program, which is set to begin on May 12, with the in-person leadership retreat scheduled for October 10-12, 2025, in Dubai. The timing coincides with GITEX Impact 2025, offering participants a unique opportunity to engage with global leaders at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and climate change.

Dr. Miniya Chatterji, CEO of Sustain Labs Paris, said, “After 6 years of Sustain Labs Paris establishing and running climate education degree and diploma programs globally in partnership with governments, universities, and companies, we have brought in the best of what we have done so far in curriculum, faculty, and approach to curate a very special climate leadership program of our own. The launch of the SLP Climate Leadership Certificate program comes at a time when the world needs the most resilient climate leaders.”