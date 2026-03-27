A World In Bloom: Spring Flowers Unfold From Tokyo To Mexico

From soft peach to vivid pink and purple blooms, spring arrives in a burst of color across the Northern Hemisphere. In Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, streets and parks are awash in a sea of cherry blossoms. Across the plains of Greece’s largest peach-producing region, orchards unfurl like a pink veil over the landscape, while in London parks burst into bloom. And each spring, a purple haze of blossoming jacaranda trees brightens Mexico City.

Here are some photos curated by AP photo editors as global tourists are visiting parks worldwide to see the amazing colors of the blooms.