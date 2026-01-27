When The Ocean Warms, Responsibility Deepens

The ocean is changing faster than many of us realise. Rising global temperatures have warmed seawater across the world, disrupting fragile marine ecosystems that depend on a delicate balance to survive. Coral reefs, often called the rainforests of the sea, are among the most affected. When water temperatures rise beyond what corals can tolerate, they lose access to the microscopic food that gives them colour and energy. The result is coral bleaching — a stress response that leaves reefs white, weakened, and vulnerable.

“The coral and its food source just don’t work well together when the ocean gets too hot,” explains marine biologist Katelyn Hegarty-Kelly, who works closely with reef restoration efforts in the Maldives. “When that partnership breaks down, the coral loses its colour and, if the stress continues, it can die.”

Marine Biologist Katelyn Hegarty-Kelly, Reefscapers

A global bleaching event in 2024 made this reality impossible to ignore. The Maldives, like many reef systems around the world, felt its effects. But in the face of that challenge, something meaningful was already taking shape beneath the surface.

For example, around Sheraton Maldives in Furanafushi island in North Male Atol, coral restoration isn’t treated as a distant concept or a checkbox for sustainability, it’s a living, daily practice. Partnering with the Maldivian marine conservation company Reefscapers, the resort has been quietly rebuilding reef systems around the island for nearly six years.

The process is hands-on and intentionally simple. Small fragments of healthy coral are carefully attached to metal frames coated in sand. These frames are then placed into designated coral gardens around the island, where they grow, attract fish, and slowly transform into thriving underwater habitats.





“Once the frame goes into the water, it becomes a home. Fish arrive, marine life follows, and over time it stops looking like a structure and starts looking like a reef,” says Katelyn.

Today, there are 13 large coral pyramids and nearly 900 coral frames surrounding the island; some so visible that, during low tide, guests can spot the coral gardens from shore.

Restoring coral doesn’t end once it’s placed in the ocean. In fact, that’s when the real work begins. Every day, marine biologists spend four to five hours underwater maintaining the coral gardens, removing algae that can suffocate young coral, lifting frames that sink into sand, and checking for predators or signs of disease.

“Think of it like gardening. You can’t just plant something and walk away. You have to care for it,” says Katelyn.

Photographic monitoring is another constant task. Each adopted coral frame is documented every six months, allowing sponsors to see real growth over time. With hundreds of frames in the water, there is always another photo to take, another frame to check.





One of the most significant efforts came in February 2025, when Sheraton Maldives and Reefscapers collaborated on a rare coral translocation project. Five tonnes of coral were rescued from a reef area scheduled for construction — coral that would otherwise have been destroyed.

The operation took hours. Corals were carefully removed, kept submerged in seawater, transported by boat, and replanted near the Sheraton dive centre.

“This doesn’t happen often in the Maldives,” Katelyn says. “To relocate coral at that scale requires commitment, funding, and genuine care. It’s something we are incredibly proud of.”

Rather than keeping conservation behind the scenes, the project invites guests visiting Sheraton to be part of it. Through the Adopt-A-Coral programme, visitors can attach coral fragments to their own frame, tagged with a unique number and tracked over the years. Each participant receives a certificate of adoption, a small but meaningful reminder that their coral is now growing in Maldivian waters.





“It’s amazing how attached people get. Some guests come back every year just to see how their coral is doing, says Katelyn.

The programme is now approaching a major milestone. With frame number 892 already in the water, the team hopes to reach 1,000 adopted coral frames by the end of this year…a moment that represents years of collective effort, patience, and care.

Education plays a quiet but powerful role in the project. Guests are gently guided on where to swim, how to avoid standing on coral, and why certain areas are protected. Children, in particular, are drawn into the experience through junior marine biologist programmes offered by Sheraton in collaboration with Reefscapers, where they earn certificates and gain real, hands-on exposure to tropical marine science.

“They are not just watching. They are learning how ecosystems work, why coral matters, and how their actions affect the ocean. That sticks with them,” says Katelyn.

Six years into the project, the results are visible. Sea turtles, blacktip reef sharks, nurse sharks, eagle rays, and schools of fish now frequent areas that were once sparse. As more coral is planted, marine life continues to return.

“The reef responds when you give it a chance. That’s the most rewarding part, seeing life come back,” Katelyn reflects, thoughtfully.

In a world where climate change often feels overwhelming, the coral gardens around Sheraton Maldives offer something rare: a story of action, care, and shared responsibility. Not as a spectacle, but as a quiet, ongoing commitment.