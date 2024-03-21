Second Day of Rains Brings Relief in North AP

Visakhapatnam: Residents of north Andhra Pradesh received further relief from the scorching heat on Wednesday afternoon, as rains lashed parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts for the second day.

Visakhapatnam city witnessed moderate rainfall, including in Tagarapuvalasa, Kommadi and other northern areas.

Locals hope the downpour would raise the water table, particularly in upland areas that have been running short of water for months.

Kakinada received the highest rainfall of 36 mm, followed by Tuni 18 mm and Visakhapatnam 16 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the rains will continue until Thursday morning.

In Visakhapatnam, residents stepped out to enjoy the pleasant weather. Chat shops and pakoda stalls did brisk business. A visit to the beach provided a perfect opportunity to soak in the rain-washed surroundings.