Relief From Heat Wave Forecast for AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorms lashed Anantapur and surrounding areas on Thursday, giving a temporary respite from the heat wave, which had been tormenting people of the state for the past three days.



According to an IMD Amaravati report issued on Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Hot, humid and uncomfortable weather is also likely in these areas till April 22.

As per the IMD, hot conditions will continue to prevail in the state. But the departure from maximum temperature will be just one or two degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Nandyal recorded the highest temperature of 44. 7 degrees Celsius, with departure of 4.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Anantapur 42.7 degrees with departure of 3.2 degrees, Kurnool 44.6 with departure of 3.9 degrees, Tirupati 42.8 degrees with departure of 3.6 degrees and Nandigam 42.2 degrees Celsius with a departure of 3.2 degrees.