Re Sustainability’s Re Carma Becomes India’s Largest ELV Recycling Network

Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL), one of Asia’s leading circular economy and sustainability solutions providers, announced that its flagship platform, Re Carma, has emerged as India’s largest End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) recycling ecosystem.

Anchored at the Reliance Model Economic Township in Jhajjar, Delhi NCR, the state-of-the-art Re Carma facility has an installed capacity to dismantle over 30,000 vehicles annually, including passenger cars, commercial fleets, and heavy equipment. Supported by a growing pan-India franchisee and partner network, Re Carma now commands the largest organized ELV recycling footprint in the country, with a cumulative national capacity of more than 200,000 MT per year.

Equipped with automated dismantling and advanced recycling technologies, the network enables recovery across plastics, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, critical minerals, and precious metals, all while complying with stringent national and international benchmarks. Global auto OEMs have recognized Re Carma as their exclusive pan-India recycling partner, making it both the largest and most advanced ELV ecosystem in India.

Rising need for ELV facilities

According to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways data, over 5.1 million light vehicles in India are older than 20 years, and another 3.4 million are beyond 15 years. The Central Pollution Control Board estimates more than 20 million vehicles will reach end-of-life by 2025, posing major environmental risks if left unrecycled. Re Carma offers a structured and sustainable solution, addressing safety, resource recovery, and environmental challenges at scale.

Compliance and transparency

Fully aligned with India’s voluntary vehicle scrappage policy, Re Carma issues government-recognized Certificates of Vehicle Scrapping (Form-4), integrated with the VAHAN database. These certificates include chassis cut-out photos and digital records for transparency. The network also complies with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards, ensuring quality management, environmental protection, and occupational safety.

Supporting circular economy and EPR compliance

The government’s recent move to cut GST on vehicles sent for scrapping has further strengthened the organized recycling ecosystem. ReSL has also been empanelled as the exclusive Automobile Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fulfilment partner for global commercial vehicle brands, helping generate EPR credits, manage CPCB compliance, and channel more vehicles into formal recycling.

ReSL Managing Director & CEO Masood Mallick said, “India’s growing fleet of End-of-Life Vehicles presents both an environmental challenge and a resource opportunity. Through Re Carma, we have built the country’s largest organized ELV recycling network, combining state-of-the-art facilities with a strong pan-India franchisee ecosystem and global OEM partnerships. This network is already delivering large-scale resource recovery, reducing reliance on virgin extraction, and conserving natural ecosystems. Re Carma is not just a recycling initiative; it is a nationwide platform for sustainable mobility and climate action.”