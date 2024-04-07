Rayalaseema Facing Extreme Heat, Humid Weather

Anantapur: The Rayalaseema region and this district in particular are experiencing high temperatures since the past few days, with hot, humid weather making life miserable.

The maximum temperature recorded at 44.5 degree Celsius at Singanamala in Anantapur district was highest in the state for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Heat waves swept through a majority of the mandals of Anantapur, Satya Sai, Kurnool, Kadapa and Nandyal districts on Sunday. The weatherman has warned that the hot climate will continue for five more days.

Most of the mandals recorded temperatures of more than 40 degrees, including areas that are generally known for their cool climate along the Karnataka borders and stretches closer to Bengaluru.

The Parigi mandal head quarters of Satya Sai district, located closer to Madhugiri taluk, witnessed 43.4 degree C on Sunday.

Similarly, Tadipathri town recorded about 44 degree C followed by Putlur and Yellanur with more than 43 degrees. The abnormal rise in mercury levels impacted the Rayalaseema region adversely during the present season.

Heat waves are likely at Isolated places over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in the region on Monday. Hot, humid weather is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema for five more days. Hot, humid weather as also thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema,” he stated.

The hot climate along with poor storage of water in tanks, bunds and canals is causing a drinking water crisis for animals. A leopard reportedly died, likely due to lack of drinking water leading to dehydration in the district a couple of days ago.