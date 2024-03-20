Rains Lash Parts of North Andhra, Seema Hits 40 Degrees Celsius

Visakhapatnam: Rains lashed parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts on Tuesday afternoon.

The overcast conditions and subsequent showers brought relief from the soaring temperature in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Weather reports said parts of Vizag city witnessed moderate rainfall in parts of northern Visakhapatnam, including Tagarapuvalasa and Kommadi. Vizagites hope the showers would help raise the water table in some locations of many upland areas.

IMD attributed the rains to a trough running from Jharkhand to north coastal Andhra Pradesh across Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

As per its forecast, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. There will be isolated rains on Thursday.

For Rayalaseema, however, IMD predicted hot and humid weather conditions. The daytime mercury is steadily heading towards the 40 degrees’ Celsius mark in most parts of the Rayalaseema region.

Anantapur recorded the highest temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.