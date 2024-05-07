Rains Lash AP, Lightning Kills 3

Visakhapatnam: Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning struck parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours claiming three lives. However, the rains provided the much-needed reprieve from the searing heat wave that had engulfed the state since the last two weeks. Nandyal, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur recorded average temperature of 42 degrees Celsius.

A 41-year-old Parasa Rama Rao died on the spot when lightning struck him at Yadavalli village under Lingapalem mandal in Eluru district. Rama Rao was grazing cattle near a field when the incident took place. In another incident, lightning killed a woman Bondala Nagendramma (52) and her 25 year old daughter Y Nagarani when they were returning from a farm field at Vutukuru under Krosuru mandal of Palnadu district.

A trough running from east Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu brought rains and thunderstorms in the state on Tuesday. The system is set to bring more rains on Wednesday

Normal life was thrown out of gear and more than six places reported mild water logging, with trees and power poles uprooted at few localities as heavy rain accompanied with gusty winds lashed at Rajahmundry town in East Godavari district on Tuesday. An unexpected hailstorm brought cheers to the people in a few villages under Chintapalli and Paderu mandals in ASR district.

Though the rains have brought down the mercury levels by 2 to 6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the summer rain caused damage to chili, maize, and mango crops in parts of the state.

The IMD said Vemagiri in Rajahmundry recorded 12.4 cm rain, Palasa (Srikakulam district) and Palamaner (Chittoor district) recorded 6 cm rainfall each between Monday night and Tuesday morning, followed by 5 cm each in Tekkali (Srikakulam), Atmakur (Nandyal) and 4 cm in Arogyavaram (Annamayya). Parvathipuram (Manyam), Madanapalle (Annamayya), Atlur (Kadapa) and some places in the state recorded rainfall between 1 cm and 3 cm.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall and thundershowers at few places across the state on May 8 (Wednesday) which include Chittoor, Annamayya and Tirupati districts of Rayalaseema region and Nellore. ASR and Srikakulam district of CAP will receive heavy rainfall.