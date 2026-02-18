Perpetual Capital Hurun India Impact 50: Corporates Bet on Responsible Growth

India Inc’s sustainability ambitions are no longer confined to boardroom declarations. They are now measurable, capital-backed and increasingly visible across sectors. The latest edition of the Perpetual Capital Hurun India Impact 50, unveiled by Perpetual Capital in partnership with Hurun India, captures this shift, ranking 50 listed companies for their alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, puts it, “The 2026 edition marks the moment sustainability stopped being a reporting exercise and became corporate strategy.”

Topping the 2026 list is Hindustan Unilever with a score of 53.9, reflecting balanced progress across climate action, water stewardship, circularity and gender inclusion. The company also stands out for sourcing 97 percent of its energy from renewables. Close behind is HCL Technologies at 53.8, recognised for reducing operational emissions and employing over 67,000 women, one of the highest female workforces in India’s technology sector. Grasim Industries, Tata Motors and Dabur India complete the top five.

Collectively, the Impact 50 companies generated revenue of INR 48.5 lakh crore in FY25, more than the GDP of Norway, while delivering a combined net profit of INR 4.95 lakh crore. Beyond financial performance, the group spent over INR 8,000 crore on CSR initiatives, reaching more than 200 million beneficiaries across India.

Climate Action emerged as the most prioritised goal, with 48 companies setting measurable, time-bound targets. JSW Energy achieved a perfect 10 score in this category, highlighting the company’s strong push toward expanding renewable capacity and cutting emissions. Responsible Consumption and Production and Affordable and Clean Energy followed as the next most addressed goals.

Mumbai dominates the list geographically, hosting 26 of the 50 companies, reinforcing its position as India’s sustainability capital. Sectorally, Metals and Mining leads with seven firms, signalling that even traditionally carbon-intensive industries are recalibrating their strategies.

Water stewardship and circularity also stand out. Mahindra & Mahindra reports a 15-times water positivity index, while companies such as ITC and Persistent Systems report near-total waste recycling rates. Several firms, including Tata Consumer Products and Persistent Systems, have already achieved carbon neutrality, with others targeting 2030.

Pranav Prashanth, Partner at Perpetual Capital, said the ranking reflects a broader ecosystem shift. “Impact is now a core business imperative for India’s largest corporations. When leaders like ITC, Persistent Systems and Wipro demonstrate high waste recycling, carbon neutrality and rising renewable use, it creates a powerful tailwind for the next generation of impact entrepreneurs.”

Echoing this, Anvitha Prashanth, Partner at Perpetual Capital, added, “What stands out is the depth of stakeholder commitment: from measurable gender targets to ESG-focused R&D and capex. As large corporations show that stakeholder capitalism builds resilience, it de-risks our investment thesis and validates founders who embed these principles from day one.”

The 2026 Impact 50 suggests that for India’s largest companies, responsible growth is no longer optional. It is increasingly central to long-term value creation.