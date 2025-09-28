One Millionth Tree Planted at Heartfulness to Mark Daaji’s 70th Birthday

Hyderabad: Over 35,000 people and many virtual participants from around the world joined the 70th birthday celebrations of Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness & President of Ram Chandra Mission held at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The event was graced by Bhupender Yadav – Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change; Labour and Employment. He was joined by Ram Nath Kovind – former President of India and Revered Daaji.



Chief Guest along with the former President of India released special publications authored by Revered Daaji viz The Heartfulness Way Vol.2 English; Complete Works of Ramchandra Vol.7 English; From Daaji With Love Hindi; From Daaji With Love Kannada; The Heartfulness Way Thai; A5(6 Variants) and A6(5 Variants) Diaries . Relaunch of ‘Designing Destiny in Hindi. Prebooking of Daaji’s latest bestsellers ‘Holy Tirthankaras in Gujrati, ‘Complete Wors of Lalaji Vol. 2 in French and Mudra cards Game box were open for prebooking. This was followed by felicitation of Union Minister and former President of India by Revered Daaji.

Bhupender Yadav – Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change; Labour and Employment said, “Daaji is making has brought a major revolution. Education, health, gender justice, equality, availability of resources is very important, but this world also exists for biodiversity. We must keep a balanced ecosystem which is very much in work under the keen vision of Daaji. Everybody seeks happiness, but if all the happiness came through materialistic success only, there would have been no incidences of depression in the developed countries. Indian techniques of Yog asana is associated with nature. Our Ayurveda is also associated with the’ panch-bhootas’. We find integrity through yoga and meditation. Dhyan is to bring integrity and Heartfulness is the ultimate example of brining integrity between spirit and nature. ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ is one of the policy interventions to save the environment and save energy. A symbiotic relationship with nature is the core value of India which is perfectly being demonstrated by Heartfulness.”

Ram Nath Kovind, added his thoughts on his association with Chariji and Daaji as a form of divine blessing. Talking on the role of the living Master, he said, “The living master is the bridge between you and the Divine. His guidance leads to inner transformation, our interaction with the world and the environment.” He also commended the immense work by Forests by Heartfulness in Gujrat as an example to how people and nature can heal together. “From our part, we need to submit ourselves to Nature as an instrument of God – the living Guru. We are celebrating the living spirit of India’s wisdom, compassion and service to humanity by celebrating Daaji’s birthday. May he continue to inspire to carry the light of spirituality in our daily lives.”

Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Ram Chandra Mission said, “With collective force and willing hearts, anything can be achieved in this country and create a new future for the world. If the world has to shine, India is to be the spiritual centre of the world. Spirituality makes us experience what Godliness is, what can strengthen one’s inner harmony and that becomes our navigation guide from within the heart. The promise of Sahaj Marg is not to make disciples but Masters. The heart must be sensitized even before contemplation. The differences among us must come together - compounding of individual unity and learning how to interact harmoniously with each other, ultimately uniting with the Ultimate. If you can’t love another human being, you cannot love God. Consciousness can develop can be refined, can be purified. Practice of Dhyan is the only way to purify consciousness. We should not miss a single element of our practice. Group Satsang, in-person Satsang are very crucial. Daaji also added that Kanha Shanti Vanam is to begin a skilling centre across various skills – from farming to plumbing to carpentry and more apart from a university which will focus on Agriculture, horticulture and education.”

Revered Daaji received a standing ovation for his tremendous work and the massive revolution in areas of spirituality, environment and more.