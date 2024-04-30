No Pre-Monsoon Storms in April in 5 Years

Visakhapatnam: The country has not witnessed pre-monsoon storms in April in the last five years. This could be the reason for rising temperatures in eastern India and Southern peninsula.

In April, the storms over the Bay of Bengal originate over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. These storms initially move northwest and then recurve to head for Myanmar and Bangladesh. There are some exceptions, as the storms are known for defying the norms. These systems deviate from the normal tracks and vitiate the timelines, as well. The storms originating over the Arabian Sea follow similar tracks, moving northwest first and thereafter the entire coastline from Gujarat to Pakistan and Oman- Yemen to Somali coast is open for strike.

No storm has formed in the Indian seas in the month of April, for the last 5 years, private weather website Skymet said on Tuesday. The report said in the list was an extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ over the Bay of Bengal in April 2019. Fani was a Cat-V equivalent storm, that formed on April 26, 2019. The cyclone struck Odisha, crossing Puri on May 3, 2019. Between 2020 and 2024, no storm has emerged in April, on either side of our coastline.

Since 2009, only three cyclones originate over the Indian Seas in April and all three over the Bay of Bengal. Storm ‘Bijli’-2009, ‘Maarutha’-2017 and ‘Fani’-2019 came up over the Bay of Bengal and struck Bangladesh, Myanmar and India.

Andhra Pradesh is facing a 70 percent deficit of rainfall from January till April end this year.