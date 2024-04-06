Top
Nizamabad records temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius

Environment
DC Correspondent
5 April 2024 7:35 PM GMT
Nizamabad records temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius
Temperature in Nizamabad has been rising steadily over the last few days.

NIZAMABAD: Temperature in Nizamabad touched 41.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.

All main roads and business centres in the city wore a desert look during the afternoon, with people choosing to remain indoors.

Two persons, including a five-year-old boy, have died so far this summer. Mohammad Ahmad Sharif, 30, of Quilla area in Nizamabad and Ramavath Akhil, 5, of Donkal thanda in Indalwai mandal died on Thursday due to sunstroke.

DC Correspondent
