Mercury crosses 43 degrees Celsius in Rayalaseema

ANANTAPUR: Rayalaseema region is reeling under a scorching sun even through it is early April.

Mercury levels have crossed 43 degrees Celsius at four locations in Anantapur and Kurnool areas on Wednesday. Panyam mandal headquarters recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius followed by Atmakur in Nandyal district, which recorded 43.36 degrees Celsius.

Laddagiri in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district has registered 43.29 degrees Celsius temperature. Tarimela in Singanamala mandal of Anantapur district recorded 43.14 degrees Celsius, followed by 43.10 degree Celsius in Tadipatri town.

About 10 locations recorded more than 42 degrees Celsius for the first time in the past few decades.

Mercury levels touched 42.42 degrees in Guntakal town, 42 degrees in Singanamala, 42.87 degrees in Koilakuntla, 42.74 degrees in Rudravaram, 42.71 degrees in Sirvel and 42.14 degrees in CK Palli mandal headquarters.

IMD officials observed that failure of the South West monsoon in the early stage and rain deficit in later stages has led to an alarming rise in mercury levels during the present season. Most of the tanks and river beds are empty. Projects have also reached dead storage levels.