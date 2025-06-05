Marriott India Plants 100,000 Trees on World Environment Day 2025

Marriott India has achieved a major environmental milestone by planting 100,000 trees across more than 150 properties nationwide in celebration of World Environment Day 2025. This large-scale reforestation effort reinforces the group’s growing commitment to environmental responsibility and builds on the success of its 2024 “Two Trees per Room” initiative.





This year’s program saw an exponential increase in participation, with over 15,000 Marriott volunteers joining hands with reforestation experts to plant native, fruit-bearing, and oxygen-rich trees in carefully selected locations. The trees were chosen for their ecological value—supporting biodiversity, restoring local ecosystems, and aiding climate resilience.

“Marriott India is incredibly proud to have met our goal of planting 100,000 trees. This effort reflects our deep-rooted belief that sustainability is a vital part of modern hospitality,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of the Marriott India Business Council. A standout contribution came from the Bengaluru Airport Cluster, where three Marriott properties—JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, and Moxy Bengaluru Airport—organized a joint drive at Karahalli Government School. Together with over 50 students and hotel associates, they planted 300 saplings and dispersed 150+ seed balls in the surrounding Nandi Hills area to promote natural regeneration. The school will care for the trees while Marriott staff continue to monitor progress. The initiative also served as an environmental learning experience for the children, fostering awareness and responsibility. Beyond this project, Marriott India continues to champion sustainable practices in operations, from waste reduction and energy efficiency to community engagement. With this landmark initiative, the group sets a strong example of hospitality that goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship.



