IMD issues weather warnings for Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The weather department has warned of uncomfortable weather conditions and potential thunderstorms across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for the next five days.



According to the IMD's Amaravati Meteorological Centre, hot, humid and uncomfortable weather conditions are expected in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema over the next two days, April 10 and 11.

Starting from April 12, there is a chance of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in these same regions. These thunderstorm conditions are expected to persist for the following three days, April 12 to 14.

The forecast indicates the possibility of moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorms in some areas.

While maximum temperatures have dropped by about 4 degrees Celsius in the last two days, Rayalaseema districts continue to experience scorching heat. Anantapur recorded the highest temperature of 40.3 degrees C, followed by Nandyal at 40 degrees C. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature at 35.4.

The weather advisory comes after hail storms hit parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Severe hailstorm warnings have been issued for 11 mandals, while 134 mandals have been advised to be cautious against hailstorms.