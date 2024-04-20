IMD Forecasts Thundershowers for AP

Visakhapatnam: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati has forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till April 23 even as hot and humid weather is expected to continue in the two regions.

Gusty winds with a speed of 30–40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places over the state between April 20 and April 23.

Many parts of AP continued to reel under scorching heat as dry south-westerly winds singed the state, pushing the mercury up. Most parts of the state recorded maximum temperatures between 40°C and 44°C on Friday.

Tribal pockets in the state also recorded the highest temperatures between 34°C and 37°C, making people most uncomfortable.

IMD stated that Nandyal recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius on Friday. It was 44.7°C the previous day.

Maximum temperatures exceeded 98th percentile at isolated pockets over Rayalaseema.

In the coastal region, humidity varied between 50 per cent and 80 per cent. Humidity levels are expected to remain the same during the coming four days.