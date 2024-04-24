Hyderabad: State Braces for Thunderstorms and Escalating Heatwave Conditions

Hyderabad: The state has been placed on alert by meteorologists who forecast a series of severe weather events over the next five days, beginning with thunderstorms and culminating in intense heat waves across multiple districts.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), Wednesday will see a continuation of thunderstorms in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts, though with slightly reduced wind speeds of 30-40 kmph.

A yellow alert for heat wave conditions is forecast in the southern districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

For April 25 and 26, the focus would shift from thunderstorms to worsening heat wave conditions, the IMD-H said. The affected areas will broaden to include Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts. Residents in these areas were advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours and stay hydrated.

The most severe conditions are expected on April 27, with an orange warning issued for extreme heat in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet. The surrounding districts will continue to experience significant heat under a yellow warning.

Nidamanoor in Nalgonda recorded the highest temperature of 45.1°C on Tuesday, followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem at 44.9°C. Banjara Hills recorded the highest temperature of 43°C in Hyderabad as against 38.4°C being the highest temperature in the city last year on April 23.