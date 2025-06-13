BIAL Committed to Consistency in Sustainability Actions: ESG Sridhar L

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Sridhar L, AVP & Head of ESG at Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), talks about the airport’s commitment to sustainability and its innovative design. BLR Airport has been making waves in the aviation industry with its focus on reducing environmental impact while enhancing passenger experience.

How did the idea of incorporating sustainability and greenery into the airport’s design come about, and what’s the significance of this approach? When we started our journey at Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL), our thought process was centered around delivering a sustainable experience, not just in isolation, but as a collective effort with all stakeholders. Our BIAL’S vision echoes this, focusing on convenient travel and passenger experience. We derived a specific sustainability vision to touch lives, ensuring safe and seamless travel while growing our operations responsibly. This sustainability experience is an influencing factor for our ecosystem. One of our stakeholders shared an experience where he travelled to multiple airports, and our terminal’s unique design with a waterfall gave him a different experience, reducing his stress levels. This feedback reinforced our belief in growing responsibly and sustainably. We have strategized our sustainability vision with six key pillars and three foundational values: water stewardship, net zero emissions, community-aligned noise management, sustainable procurement, sustainable mobility, and circular economy, supported by corporate social responsibility, behavioral change, and compliance. This 360-degree approach involves multiple stakeholders and contributes to building a sustainable future. Aviation has a tremendous opportunity to contribute to sustainability, and we believe our initiatives will accelerate this journey. By growing responsibly, we will shape the future of aviation and make a positive impact.







How has your adoption of innovative technologies and practices contributed to measurable impact?

We have made significant progress in reducing our environmental impact. For instance, we have committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions. We have achieved net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, seven years ahead of our 2030 target. We are the first airport in Asia to receive Level 5 accreditation from Airport Council International for our efforts. This was possible due to our focus on renewable electricity, stakeholder collaboration, and multi-intervention approaches. We have also made strides in water conservation. Our water harvesting and groundwater recharge systems have enabled us to achieve a water positivity index of 2.36, meaning we replenish more than double the water we consume. We recover 2.3 million liters of potable water per day through rainwater harvesting, reducing our intake from external sources. In terms of circularity, we have incorporated design principles that promote waste management and sustainability. We have even used plastic waste to build roads, replacing 6% of bitumen and reducing emissions. Our sustainable procurement practices are guided by ISO 2400 principles, ensuring a holistic approach. We have established a solid governance system to measure and verify the impact of our initiatives. Our focus is on creating value for stakeholders, and the accreditations and awards we receive are secondary to this goal. We have demonstrated that our approach can influence others, and we are committed to achieving our 2050 targets for Scope 3 emissions.











What strategies has BIAL implemented to maintain its 100% green energy sourcing?

To maintain 100% renewable electricity, we have adopted a multi-pronged approach. We generate around 20% of our electricity through on-site solar systems, including rooftop installations on our terminals and ground-mounted systems. The remaining 80% is sourced through open access models, primarily from solar, wind, and small hydro projects. We have also invested in a group captive model, which helps meet our current and future needs. This approach ensures that not only our operations but also our partners and concessionaires within the airport premises use 100% renewable electricity. We are dynamically expanding our infrastructure to meet our growth needs for the next 5-10 years. What initiatives have you taken to strengthen open community partnerships? Our community partnerships are driven by the Kempegowda International Airport Foundation, focusing on 5 key pillars—education, health, water, heritage, and culture. We have adopted schools and equipped them with sustainable infrastructure, including rainwater harvesting and renewable electricity. We provide holistic support, including nutrition and development programs. We have also implemented rainwater recharging systems and watershed management initiatives, improving the water table and benefiting the local community. Our efforts have received state and national recognition, and we have seen increased student enrollment and interest, with minimal dropouts. We are committed to continued community development and support. How does BLR Airport’s architecture reflect Karnataka’s cultural heritage while incorporating low-carbon, climate-resilient design principles? When the whole concept of Terminal 2 started, it was built on four key pillars—terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology, and arts and culture. Now, because of where we are located, that arts and culture aspect was very important. We believed in creating something that connects deeply to the roots of Karnataka. The inspiration came from our own heritage—like the temple bells of South India, and if you have visited, I am sure you have noticed those hanging baskets, inspired by the onion baskets traditionally used in homes in North Karnataka. These elements have now become the signature of Terminal 2.











All these have been created with a combination of minute components brought together through good architectural design and process. The bells and rails—those are architectural and engineering masterpieces in themselves. Now coming to the technology and passenger experience—you would have seen how Terminal 2 is truly a terminal in a garden. That concept itself is rare—to bring in the garden concept so seamlessly into the terminal. And then, when it comes to green architecture—which you rightly touched upon—we have brought together technology, sustainability, landscape, and art and culture. These are not separate; they coexist beautifully. Sustainability is in our DNA. Not just for the organisation, but even as human beings, if you look back over centuries, sustainability has always been part of our lifestyle. We wanted to bring that same thought here and create value with it. Terminal 2 is LEED Platinum certified, and that rating involves a lot—right from the architectural base to the materials used. We made sure most construction materials were sourced within 400 km, which also helped boost the regional economy. We have included renewable electricity, rainwater harvesting, and a sky roof that lets in natural light and helps reduce energy consumption. So, for us, Terminal 2 is not just about infrastructure. It’s a way of life—something we cherished in the past and are bringing back today. It’s about connecting to our roots and showing that sustainability, in every sense, is still very much a way of life. What specific initiatives does BLR Airport have planned for the next decade to further embed sustainability into its operations and expansions? Sustainability is indeed a journey, and we have just begun. We have received national and global recognition for our efforts, but there’s still much to be done. Consistency is key, and we can’t just consider sustainability as a one-time project. It’s about making it a way of life and incorporating it into every aspect of our expansion. We are committed to building sustainability into our design stage, ensuring environmental, social, and governance elements are intertwined. Our goal is to achieve the highest sustainability practices over the next decade, and we believe collaboration with stakeholders is crucial to creating a positive impact. Every stakeholder matters, and we are dedicated to this journey of transformation, touching lives in every domain. How do you see sustainable practices at BLR Airport influencing the broader aviation industry? We have received a great response from the industry, and we are part of multiple national and global forums, including the United Nations Global Compact Network in India and the Airport Council International World Environment Standing Committee. We believe in mutual learning and knowledge sharing to expedite sustainability practices. We have hosted seminars, conferences, and site visits, including the recent UN Global Compact Network India’s Harmony with Nature Conference. Our goal is to influence and collaborate with our ecosystem, supply chains, and stakeholders to build a sustainable future. It’s a collective journey, and we are committed to demonstrating sustainability excellence and learning from others. Our sustainability strategy 2030 and beyond outlines our vision, and we are working towards achieving it through consistent effort and collaboration.



Sridhar L, AVP & Head of ESG at Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL)











