Heatwave spares AP, mercury falls by 7 degrees

Visakhapatnam: Heatwave spared many parts of the Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) regions on Monday.

The weather office predicted that this condition would continue for three to four days. There would be thunderstorms that can bring some relief from the heat conditions in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, the temperature fell by 7 degrees Celsius in Kavali in Nellore district. Kavali registered 42.5 degrees on Sunday. The temperature fell by 7 degrees and touched 35.5 degrees C.

IMD Amaravati scientist S. Karuna Sagar said the temperatures have fallen by around 2-3 degrees C in many parts of AP on Monday after Sunday’s high of 44 degrees C. Not a single location in the state experienced heatwave conditions on Monday.

A trough/wind discontinuity from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu now runs from north coastal AP to south TN across Rayalaseema. Due to the weather system, there will be relief from the heatwaves for the next three to four days before the temperature starts rising again, he stated.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam for the next three to four days till April 12. Hot, humid and uncomfortable weather is likely at isolated places over NCAP and south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema for the next four days.

Anantapur in AP recorded the hottest day (44.5°C) on April 7, followed by Nandyal (43.5°C), Jangamaheswarapuram (43.4°C), Kurnool (43.3°C), Kadapa (42.8°C), Tirupati (42.8°C) and Kavali (42.4°C).

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed in some parts of the south coastal AP, while heatwave conditions prevailed over some parts of Rayalaseema on April 7.

On Monday, Nandyal was the hottest place in the state with 43.5°C, followed by Anantapur 42.8°C, Kadapa 42.6°C, Kurnool 42.5°C, Tirupati 41.7°C, Jangamaheswarapuram 39°C and Arogyavaram 39°C.