Granules Green Heartfulness Post- Run Plantation Drive raises a target of 30000 saplings.

Hyderabad: Following the successful third edition of Granules Green Heartfulness Run in November last year, a post- run plantation drive was organised today at JVR Park to plant an additional 100 saplings and to surpass 30,000 trees target 2025 edition onwards.

The post-run plantation drive by Granules Trust and Heartfulness is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Fit India and is a step further in their commitment to the environment. In 2024 alone, Granules Green Heartfulness Drive achieved a target of 88% of the sustainability target. The event was graced by Mr. Atul Dhavle - CHRO Granules India ; Mr. Joel Chandra - AVP, Granules India Limited ; Miss Chaitanya - Granules India Limited; Mr. Hari Thota from Heartfulness Institute ; Mrs. Pallavi from Forests by Heartfulness ; and Mrs. Rachna Mehta - GHR Marathon Director . The plantation drive was joined by corporate leaders and volunteers coming together for a greener future.

The Forests by Heartfulness initiative contributed to the 4,000 trees planted under this year’s edition and adding to the 18,000 trees planted in previous years. The initial goal was to plant 25000 trees in 3 editions, however, with greater support from the people across India, this target has now been increased to 30,000. The run also witnessed the board unveiling while the speakers shared their collective vision and plans for sustainability for the next edition.

Rev. Daaji -Guide of Heartfulness & President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “It is our responsibility to build a greener future for our children and to instil in them the importance of green cover and sustainability. It is very heart-warming that with every passing edition, there are more participants in the Green Granules Heartfulness Run contributing to raising more saplings. It goes to show there is a growing awareness and sensitization of the younger generation as well in saving our environment. Plants are as much sentient beings as us, with each new sapling we are raising a new life.”

The Granules Green Heartfulness post-run plantation drive was also aimed at promoting both physical health and environmental sustainability while protecting endangered plant species. Additionally, it has objectives of community engagement, spreading Heartfulness practices, and contributing to ecological causes.