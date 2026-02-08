Third Tigress Hirkani Released into the Wild at Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

Satara: In a significant boost to wildlife conservation in Western Maharashtra, a new tigress, officially designated as STR 06, was successfully released into the core forest area of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) early Saturday morning.

The Journey from Pench to Sahyadri

The tigress was captured on Thursday, February 5, at 5:00 PM from the Nagalwadi Forest Range within the Pench Tiger Reserve. Following her capture, she was transported to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. The final leg of her journey involved a boat transit to reach the remote Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday night.

Upon arrival, veterinary officers conducted a thorough health check. Officials confirmed that the tigress was in good health and had successfully consumed water and meat provided to her during the transition. She was officially released into the wild at 6:00 AM on Saturday in a secure, high-density forest zone.

A Boost for Biodiversity and Tourism

The introduction of STR 06 is expected to be a milestone for the region. She is intended to be a mate for the resident male tiger, STR 03 (Baji). Forest officials believe this move will not only stabilize the local tiger population but also enhance wildlife tourism in the Koyna Sanctuary.

The Sahyadri Tiger Reserve is an ambitious government project spanning 1,165 sq. km across the Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts, known for its rich biodiversity and rare species.

The Team Behind the Operation

The relocation was executed under the guidance of Field Director Tushar Chavan. Key personnel involved included:

Kiran Jagtap (Deputy Director)

Baba Hakke (Assistant Conservator of Forests)

Range Forest Officers: Sangram Godse, Akshay Salunkhe, Vijay Bate, Tushar Jankar, and Akshay Karmalkar.

Wildlife Wardens: Rohan Bhate and Sunil Bhoite, along with a dedicated team of forest guards.

Sidebar: From PTR 123 to 'Hirkani'

While previously known as PTR 123 in the Pench Tiger Reserve, the tigress has been officially re-coded as STR 06 in Sahyadri. However, local guides and forest staff have affectionately named her 'Hirkani' to mark her new beginning in the Sahyadri ranges.





The article is authored by Rohan Bhate, honorary wildlife warden, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra.