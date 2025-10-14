Fourth Edition Of Granules Green Heartfulness Run & Plantation Week To Begin on Nov. 9

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of Granules Green Heartfulness Run (GGHR 2025) & Plantation Week – A Movement Beyond Miles was announced today at a press meet held in the city. Following the remarkable success of the three consecutive editions of Granules Green Heartfulness Run, this year’s edition will be held on 16th November 2025. Coveted as India’s largest green run where health, community, and sustainability converge, the marathon will be accompanied by a Plantation Week – an initiative by Forests by Heartfulness - is to be held between 9th-15th November with the goal to raise 10,000 trees across the country.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS – Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Government of Telangana; Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director, Heartfulness Institute; Akira Nandan Banothu – World Rank 6 Para Athlete and Bronze Medallist at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, New Delhi; and Uma Chigurupati – Executive Director, Granules India Ltd addressed the press conference.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS – Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Govt. of Telangana said, “It is a great initiative by Heartfulness Institute under the keen guidance of Revered Daaji. Going by the impact from the previous editions, we can safely say that the Granules Green Heartfulness Run has sparked the interest and inspired more and more people to come forward to support the dual purpose – raising a green cover and fitness at the same time.”

Uma Chigurupati – Executive Director, Granules India Ltd, a fitness and green enthusiast who has been championing the marathon through the editions added, “We are motivated by the unprecedented results of the previous editions of Granules Green Heartfulness Run and are convinced that a positive change at such a large scale is possible. We hope to achieve much more through this year’s run.”

The fourth edition will also allow geo-tagging at least 8000 plants for the participants opting for ‘Gift-a-tree’ initiative. “It is a reminder of gifting a life is partly being responsible towards ‘adopting’ a tree and hence raising the consciousness,” added Sanjay Sehgal – Director, Heartfulness Institute.

Akira Nandan Banothu – World Rank 6 Para Athlete and Bronze Medallist at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, where he clocked a personal best of 50.55 seconds in the Men’s 400m T35/38 category, shared, “It is a good amalgamation of fitness and environmental consciousness. Running is not only fun, but when you run for a noble cause as this, it does more to the endorphin rush, as it is more satisfying to run for a cause.”

Rachna Mehta, Event Director, Granules Green Heartfulness Run, “From Hyderabad to 80 cities across India, the Green Heartfulness Run shows what unity in purpose looks like,” shared Rachna Mehta, Event Director of GGHR. “We’re running for health, harmony, and a sustainable future.”

Anant Sanjeev Doogar, Race Director of GGHR and Director of Utsara Sports Private Limited, shared, “running through Kanha’s tranquil paths, surrounded by nature and guided by a volunteer-driven community, is an experience that captures the true heart of the Green Heartfulness Run.”

The press conference also witnessed unveiling of the Granules Green Heartfulness Run Medal Design and tees.

Over 2000 participants have already registered still counting for the run. Race locations are assigned across various states within India. International locations the United States have also been included, while participants are also joining virtually from different locations in the world. Registrations can be made on www.greenheartfulnessrun.com

Across the editions, the impact achieved is 88,000 plus runners, more than 22,000 trees planted and maintained spanning over 80 locations. This year’s Granule Green Heartfulness Run’s Marathon Partner is The Nile Mile, supported by medical services from Medicover, and officially timed by Timing Miles.