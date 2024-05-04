Goodeebag Partners with Meridian School to Promote Sustainable Practices

Hyderabad: Goodeebag, a pioneering startup in India dedicated to addressing waste management and combating climate change, recently hosted a press conference in Hyderabad to announce its collaboration with Meridian School, Banjara Hills, and unveil the first edition of the Goodeebag Awards. This partnership with Meridian School aims to create a sustainable model that benefits both the environment and the school community. The MOU was signed between Nishi Rana, Principal of Meridian School, Banjara Hills, and Abhishiek Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Goodeebag.

The collaboration between Goodeebag and Meridian School signifies a significant step towards reducing plastic waste and carbon footprints. By educating students about plastic pollution and encouraging their active participation, this initiative aims to foster a sense of responsibility and environmental consciousness among the younger generation.





Meridian School, Banjara Hills, will lead the charge in innovation by introducing a distinctive initiative, wherein students will don school uniforms acquired through Goodeebag reward points. This pioneering effort will serve as a model for educational institutions globally. Students will earn rewards points proportional to the weight of materials they contribute, which can be exchanged for a myriad of other perks and benefits.

Goodeebag's contribution to this collaboration includes the direct collection of plastic and recycled materials from students' homes, eliminating the need for them to bring plastic to school premises. Additionally, Goodeebag will calculate the carbon footprint and tree-saving impact of student contributions throughout the academic year, emphasizing the school's commitment to sustainability.





The collaboration between Goodeebag and Meridian School is expected to have a significant impact on both the environment and the school community. By participating in this initiative, Meridian School, Banjara Hills, will be the first school globally contributing to a better world and inspiring other educational institutions to follow suit.



In addition to this collaboration, Goodeebag hosted the first edition of the Goodeebag Awards ceremony in Hyderabad, honoring individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to environmental sustainability. Awards categories included Best Plastic Collector, Wildlife Rescue Heroes, and Lake Guardian Award. The event was graced by esteemed guests such as JA Chowdary, IAS (Retired) & founder of Indian Startup Foundation; Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, IT and Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana; Ajay Mishra, IAS (Retired) & Chairperson of Red Cross Society, Hyderabad; Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-hub and Rumana Sinha Sehgal, Founder, Serendipity and Karmaveer Chakra awardee (Instd. by UN & iCongo). Serendipity has been instrumental in playing a crucial role as the Ecosystem enabler and Sustainability Partner for Goodeebag.



Reflecting on these developments, Abhishiek Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Goodeebag, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Meridian School, Banjara Hills, and unveil the first edition of the Goodeebag Awards. These initiatives underscore our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. We believe that by working together, we can create a positive impact on the environment and inspire future generations to embrace a sustainable lifestyle."

These announcements come at a time when Goodeebag is experiencing significant growth and expansion. With a projected revenue growth of over 300% for the fiscal year 2024-25, driven by expansion plans and operational success, Goodeebag is poised to make a meaningful impact on the environment while achieving business excellence. The company's aggressive expansion strategy includes plans to launch in new cities such as Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Jaipur, further cementing its position as a leader in sustainable waste management in India.



As Goodeebag continues its journey towards a cleaner, greener future, it remains dedicated to its mission of transforming waste management with goodness and creating a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.