CII’s Energy Efficiency Summit 2025 Champions Sustainability, Net Zero Goals

The Confederation of Indian Industry – Green Business Centre (CII – GBC) is hosting the 24th Energy Efficiency Summit, India’s largest conference on energy efficiency, from September 16 to18 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Themed “Accelerating the Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy through Energy Efficiency,” the Summit brought together over 2,500 delegates, 100 plus eminent speakers, and more than 100 exhibitors representing government, industry, international organizations, and academia.

This flagship event emerged as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to share actionable strategies that will accelerate India’s sustainable, net-zero future. The Summit showcased engaging high-level sessions, technical presentations, and interactive workshops, driving meaningful dialogues on energy efficiency practices across 18+ industry sectors. Cristiano Pasini, Director and Representative, UNIDO Sub-Regional Office in India, shared insights on global collaboration: "As a specialized agency for industrial development, UNIDO recognises the transformative shift in the global industrial landscape. India now stands at the threshold of a tremendous opportunity, by leveraging clean energy growth as a new competitive advantage. Green hydrogen, renewable power, and energy storage can be powerful levers for industrial transformation. India’s manufacturing sector, by embracing decarbonisation, has the chance to set new benchmarks for carbon transition worldwide. UNIDO remains committed to working closely with India and CII, collaborating to accelerate this journey and shape a sustainable future." Ravichandran Purushothaman, Chairman, Energy Efficiency Council & President, Danfoss Industries Pvt Ltd, underscored India’s unique growth opportunity: "This is a decisive decade, one that carries immense global significance. Despite having one of the lowest per capita incomes, India has managed to match strides with global giants, achieving milestones at the fastest pace. Guided by CII’s Green Business Centre, with support from BEE and key clusters, initiatives like retrofitting buildings are now paying back in under two years. Energy efficiency is proving itself as a solution and also as the true driver of a clean energy future. To advance further, India must continue making energy efficiency practical, affordable, and accessible, ensuring we move confidently toward a low-carbon economy."





