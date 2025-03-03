Bridgestone Wins “Best Environmental Excellence Award” and “Best in India Award” at the 17th Global CSR&ESG Summit Awards 2025

Bridgestone clinched two awards at the 17th Global CSR & ESG Summit Awards 2025™, standing out among more than 250 nominations across 20 award categories

This year, BSAPIC received Platinum awards in the categories of “Best Environmental Excellence” and “Best in India”. The “Best Environmental Excellence” award recognizes Bridgestone’s global biodiversity efforts, including several initiatives led by BSAPIC. These include Bridgestone Indonesia’s Mangrove Project, which restores habitats for species, and Sanggabuana Project, which addresses deforestation through reforestation efforts; Bridgestone Thailand’s ‘Water Boy’ initiative, which restores wildlife and expands water supply in drought-stricken areas; and Bridgestone India’s

Bridgestone India’s Project Green Goal:

Green Goal, launched in 2020 at Bridgestone India’s Indore and Pune plants, enhances native ecosystems. As of 2023, butterfly species diversity increased from 99 to 170 species, and bird species diversity increased from 69 to 105 species. The project drives research, habitat design, seasonal planting, and biodiversity engagement through over 300 sessions, school nature clubs, and outdoor observation activities.

Bridgestone Indonesia’s Efforts to Restore Species:

Tackle Deforestation Through the Mangrove and Sanggabuana Projects Respectively

Bridgestone Indonesia's Mangrove Project restores habitats for 19 species, including the endangered West Javan Ebony Langur and Greater Green Leafbird. The Sanggabuana Project in Java addresses deforestation through reforestation, mitigating droughts, floods, and river degradation. This forest supports 23 plant species, 16 amphibian species, and 31 reptile species, providing crucial refuge for endemic and endangered wildlife.

Bridgestone Thailand’s ‘Water Boy’ Initiative

Bridgestone Thailand’s ‘Water Boy Team’ alleviated water scarcity in the 790-acre Phanom Dong Rak highlands with a solar-powered water pump, expanding the supply area from 264,851m² in 2022 to 320,000m² in 2023. A fenced pond provided a refuge for wildlife, increasing species diversity from 15 in 2019 to 22 in 2024, including six rare large cats and birds. Project Green Goal, which promotes species conservation at its Indore and Pune plants.

Additionally, Project Green Goal was recognized as part of Bridgestone India’s broader sustainability initiatives, contributing to its win in the “Best in India” category. The recognition marks a significant milestone in Bridgestone’s vision of becoming a sustainable solutions company for both customers and communities. Bridgestone is dedicated to protecting our environment and empowering our communities, in alignment with Bridgestone E8 Commitment *1 and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are honored to receive the ‘Best Environmental Excellence Award’, and the ‘Best in India Award’ at the Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2025™. These accolades represent BSAPIC’s 17 th and 18 th wins at this esteemed event over the past eight years since 2018. Beyond delivering sustainable solutions to our customers, we are committed to making a tangible impact by driving environmental progress, fostering education, and expanding opportunities that empower communities. Guided by the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, we will continue to seek new ways to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future,” said Paul Choo, Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for HR and CSR across BSAPIC.

The 17 th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2025™ is widely regarded as one of Asia’s most prestigious recognition programs for Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance. The program spotlights and honors companies that demonstrates a strong commitment to ethical values, legal compliance, and respect for individuals, communities and the environment in their business practices. This year, over 250 submissions competed for the top awards across 20 categories.

Some of BSAPIC’s key accomplishments in these areas include:

The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment,” to help it realize its vision: “Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company.” This commitment will serve as the Group’s axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The “Bridgestone E8 Commitment” consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.