Blue Planet Secures Rs 62.4 Cr Legacy Waste Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Blue Planet), a global leader in sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions, through its wholly owned subsidiary Zigma Global Environ Solutions, has been awarded multiple cluster-based projects worth over ₹62.4 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM-U) 2.0.





These series of projects involved legacy waste bio-remediation, bio-mining and land reclamation projects across Andhra Pradesh which involve Pre-assessment, Analysis, Pre-stabilisation, Processing, segregation and responsible disposal of aggregates and resulting in reclamation of land which are existing solid waste dumpsites, as per the CPCB Guidelines and SWM Rules 2016. The contract, with a duration of six months, will be executed in collaboration with the Swachh Andhra Corporation and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.



The contracts were awarded through a competitive bidding process and span across four key clusters: Chittoor, Tirupati, Anantapur, and Gudur, as well as two additional major dumpsites under Nellore and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporations. The project will help reclaim land for alternate use, leading to significant improvements in groundwater and air quality. The initiative is expected to have a myriad of environmental, economic, and social impacts, such as benefiting the health and well-being of surrounding communities and reduction of carbon emissions. Additionally, the initiative will generate employment opportunities, particularly for semi-skilled and unskilled workers across the affected districts, contributing to inclusive economic growth.



Prashant Singh, CEO of Blue Planet said, “At Blue Planet, we are driven by the belief that sustainability must begin with action on the ground. This project in Andhra Pradesh is not just about clearing waste—it’s about restoring land, uplifting communities, and building the foundation for a circular economy. We’re proud to partner with the state in turning its waste challenge into an opportunity for innovation, employment, and long-term environmental impact.”



Ilangovan Thangavelu Kugalur, Director at Blue Planet's Zigma Global Environ Solutions Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are on a mission to scale India’s vision of a circular economy. This project is another step towards restoring land, and uplifting communities for a greener and better future. We look forward to partnering with the state authority on the project and learning from their experience and insight.”

The project involves the segregation of unprocessed legacy mixed waste into Segregated Combustible Fractions (SCF), Inert and recyclable fractins. While the SCF is converted into Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and sent to cement plants to be used as alternate fuel to coal, the inerts are used replacing virgin soil in applications such as road construction, road embankments and filling up low lying areas. The project is already underway, with completion targeted by October 2, 2025, to coincide with the 11th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission and is expected to completely free the state of Andhra Pradesh from legacy waste as promised by the Hon. Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Blue Planet has a longstanding legacy of restoration efforts in Andhra Pradesh. The company began its journey in Andhra Pradesh in 2017 with a landmark project in Ajith Singh Nagar, Vijayawada (NTR district), focused on reclaiming 43 acres of prime land compromised by years of waste accumulation. Since 2017, Blue Planet has processed approximately 1,659,398 tons of legacy waste in Tirupati, Tirumala and Visakhapatnam, establishing itself as the single largest landfill mining operator in the region.