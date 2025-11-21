Pankaj Bajaj on How India’s Next-Gen Is Shaping Sustainability

Pankaj Bajaj, Founder & Director, Bajaj Foundation, explains how young people are shaping India’s sustainability movement. From AI-driven environmental solutions to a nationwide e-waste action network, he shares what’s ahead for 2026 and beyond.

Is there a new theme for this year’s Summit? How does it reflect current sustainability priorities in India?Yes, absolutely. Every year, the Youth Eco Summit introduces a fresh theme that reflects what’s most relevant for young people and for the sustainability landscape in India.For 2026, the theme is “Youth AI: Green Leaders of Tomorrow”. We chose this because AI is no longer a distant idea; it’s becoming a part of everyday life, and it’s also transforming how the world tackles environmental challenges. So we wanted students to explore how the same technologies they use daily can help with smarter waste management, better energy systems, and climate-tech innovations.In many ways, the theme mirrors where India is headed: a future where sustainability and digital innovation need to grow together, and where young people play a central role in steering that journey.Are you planning to bring more industry, government, or civil society partners on board to expand the circular economy ecosystem?Partnerships have always been a big strength of our programmes, and we’re fortunate that a lot of that ecosystem is already in place. We’re currently working closely with the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Ministry of Education, UNICEF YuWaah along with industry partners such as TECNO. These partnerships help bring in technical expertise, global perspectives, and strong on-ground reach.At the same time, we’re very intentional about expanding this ecosystem. The circular economy needs collaboration from every corner, so through our Sustainability Action Network (SAN) we’re actively engaging more schools, RWAs, NGOs, recyclers, corporations and youth volunteers, who can add depth to the work. The idea is to create a long-term self-sustaining ecosystem that continues to drive local environmental action well beyond the initial intervention.So yes, while we already have a solid network supporting us, we’re absolutely looking to widen it further to make the circular economy movement more robust and future-ready.Why is it crucial to involve children and young people in conversations about circularity and responsible consumption?It's extremely crucial to involve children in these conversations because behavioural change takes root early. Whether it’s segregation, mindful tech use, or responsible consumption, when children learn these concepts at an early age, they don’t just understand them; they internalise them.Students of today are also incredibly influential. One child who learns about circularity often impacts an entire household. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly: students take the message home, question old habits, and spark conversations that adults might otherwise avoid.And most importantly, the youth today aren’t just learners; they are the generation that will live through the consequences of our current consumption patterns. Giving them the tools, language, and confidence to understand circularity now means they grow up seeing it as a normal, everyday way of living.Do you plan to scale the E-waste campaign in different cities & schools?Yes, definitely. Over the last few years, we’ve already moved from a single-city to a multi-state effort that now covers more than 45 cities and 5000 schools. The response from students and teachers has been incredibly encouraging. Our aim is to expand further and reach newer geographies, partner with more schools, and spread e-waste awareness to as many young people as possible. When students truly understand the issue, they take that learning back home and into their communities. Scaling the campaign means scaling that ripple effect and that’s exactly what we hope to strengthen in the coming years.This year’s E-waste Awareness and Reduction Campaign has reached nearly a lakh students. What do you see as the most significant impact of this initiative so far?For me, the most significant impact is the behavioural shift we’re beginning to see. When nearly one lakh students are not only learning about e-waste but actively changing how they think, consume, and dispose, that’s a generational impact in the making.We’re also seeing schools embed responsible disposal practices into their routine: setting up collection points, working with authorised recyclers, and integrating sustainability into their culture. That institutional shift will outlast any campaign cycle. So the biggest impact is the creation of a young, informed, action-driven generation that sees e-waste not as someone else’s problem, but as something they can influence every day.