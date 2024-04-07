AP in Grip of Heat Wave; Nandyal, Kurnool Cross 44°C

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, with mercury touching 44.5 degrees Celsius mark at Nandyal and Kurnool districts, while crossing 40 degrees in most places of the state on Saturday.

Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh recorded its hottest day (44.5°C) of the current summer, with the maximum temperature going four degrees above the normal temperature at this time.

It is blistering 44.4°C heat in Anantapur, five degrees above normal, followed by Kurnool 44.3°C, Nandigama 43.6°C, Jangamaheswarapuram 43.5°C, Kadapa 43.2°C, Tirupati 42.4°C, Amaravati 41.8°C, Kavali 41.6°C, Gannavaram and Tuni 40.7°C, Nellore 40.5°C and Arogyavaram 40°C.

Remaining parts of the state recorded the maximum temperature between 35°C and 40°C on Saturday. Majority of the places virtually turned furnaces on Saturday. People struggled to cope with the hot and humid conditions.

Comparatively, temperature remained low at Visakhapatnam (33.6 degrees) and Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district (35.6 degrees).

Senior scientist at IMD Amaravati Dr. S. Karuna Sagar said the heatwave has been sweeping the state for past three days (April 4 to April 6) consecutively.

Though the IMD has not issued any heatwave warning for Sunday (April 7), hot and humid weather conditions will continue in the state. There will be some respite from the scorching heat from Monday, as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh from April 8 to April 10, Karuna Sagar stated.

He advised public to take additional precautions, stay hydrated and drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.